Cris Cyborg explains why new Bellator deal is preferable to UFC deal

Cris Cyborg is happy to have parted ways with the UFC and inked a new deal with Bellator MMA. In fact, she says her new deal with Bellator includes a number of important benefits that she was not able to enjoy while fighting for the UFC.

Most notably, Cyborg is no longer obligated to wear Reebok as part of the UFC’s athlete outfitting deal. She’s free to pursue her own sponsorship opportunities.

Under her Bellator contract, she’s also allowed to compete in boxing in pro wrestling, which opens the door to other lucrative opportunities.

“There are many differences between the two promotional contracts” Cyborg told Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. “Being able to compete in boxing and pro wrestling allows me the ability to build my brand in other demographics if the opportunities are available. Another benefit with the Bellator contract is that I won’t be forced into wearing a uniform for $5,000.

“I will have the opportunity to seek fair market value for any brands or logos wanting to use the Cyborg brand to promote their products or services.”

Another perk Cris Cyborg is excited for is the opportunity to work with Bellator boss Scott Coker rather than UFC President Dana Whit — who she considers a “liar.”

“I have seen what Coker has been able to do with the featherweight division and I know his commitment to giving women the same opportunities as the men to compete. There were other major offers, however in my heart I knew I wanted to be part of the Bellator family,” Cyborg said.

“The thing about Scott Coker is he understands how to spot talent and develop fighters. I remember when I fought at Strikeforce people use to say the UFC had better fighters, but that was proven not to be true. The reality is stars like Ronda, DC (Daniel Cormier), Tyron Woodley, and even Amanda Nunes all were discovered by Scott Coker and Strikeforce long before the UFC matchmakers ever knew who they were.”

What do you think Cris Cyborg will accomplish as a Bellator MMA fighter?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/10/2019.