Artem Lobov willing to fight Zubaira Tukhugov for free

Artem Lobov still has a bone to pick with Khabib Nurmagomedov stablemate Zubaira Tukhugov, and he’s willing to fight for free to settle it.

Lobov, who is currently making waves in the bare knuckle boxing world, discussed a fight with the UFC featherweight Tukhugov in a recent interview with The Mac Life.

“It’s a fight I would want as well,” Lobov said (via MMA Junkie). “I mean obviously he’s in the UFC now and I’m not, so our paths are not going to cross immediately but it’s something that I would definitely do. After his performance last time, I messaged Sean Shelby and I said if you will give me a one-fight deal against Zubaira, I’m willing to fight for free. He said, look I hear you, I’m not sure what that means, whether they would consider it or not but if they gave me a one-fight deal, I will fight him for free, no problem.”

Whether it’s against Tukhugov or otherwise, Lobov is most definitely interesting in competing in MMA again — despite the recent success he’s been having in bare knuckle boxing.

“Absolutely yeah,” Lobov said. “I’m actually in talks with some of the MMA promotions already. I’m always on the lookout for fights. I love all fights and MMA is my bread and butter. This is where I started and I for sure want to go back in there. Not sure exactly when yet but I say within the year, I will have done boxing, bare-knuckle and an MMA fight.”

Lobov is expected to return to the BKFC ring this fall. That being said, he’s clearly still interested in MMA, and also recently called for a rematch with Paulie Malignaggi in the boxing ring.

What do you think the future holds for Artem Lobov?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/25/2019.