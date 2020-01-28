Cris Cyborg says she’s happy in Bellator after feeling like a ‘slave’ in the UFC

Cris Cyborg is very happy to be fighting for Bellator.

Cyborg had a public falling out with the UFC after her knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at The Forum. UFC president, Dana White said Cyborg didn’t want the Nunes rematch while the Brazilian claimed she did.

Following Cris Cyborg’s win over Julia Budd to become the Bellator featherweight champion, she revealed she was glad to lose to Nunes as it gave her the chance to sign with Bellator. She knows if she won, she’d still be a UFC fighter and continuing to feel like a slave in the UFC.

“When I lost that title, I got out of the cage, I was not feeling sad,” Cyborg explained when speaking to reporters after Bellator 238 (via MMA Fighting). “I’m speaking real. I feel like something got off my back, I walked over there I did an interview, I know all the walls have the writings, I remembered every single part [of fighting at The Forum], I did the interview, and I was not sad.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason. If I not lost that belt that day, I was not here now champion in Bellator. Here I’m happy. There I was not happy. I was working, I feel I was a slave, and I was not happy. Here I’m happy, something I choose to be.”

Now, with Bellator, the emotions are completely different. She is glad to be fighting for the promotion and re-united with Scott Coker.

“I’m really happy to work with Bellator,” Cyborg said. “This is my new home. A new era. I don’t have any problems around. The boss wants to work with the fighters. I don’t have any problem. Just very thankful to be here working for Bellator.”

In the end, Cris Cyborg is very happy to be fighting in Bellator and be the featherweight champion.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/27/2020.