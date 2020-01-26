Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg Results and Highlights

Bellator MMA is in Inglewood, California tonight for Bellator 238 which features the women’s featherweight title on the line as Julia Budd battles Cris Cyborg in the main event.

Budd (13-2) is looking to defend her belt for the fourth time and extend her winning streak to 12. She won the inaugural featherweight title back at Bellator 174 with a TKO win over Marloes Coenen. The Canadian has not lost since her fourth professional fight back in 2011 where she was submitted by Ronda Rousey. Her other loss came at the hands of Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg (21-2 and one no-contest) is making her promotional debut and looking to become the first person to win a title in Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC, and Bellator. She got back into the win column last time out with a decision win over Felicia Spencer. Before that, she suffered a shocking first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes to lose her title.

The co-main event sees Darrion Caldwell battle the undefeated Adam Borics in the quarterfinals of the featherweight grand prix.

Caldwell (14-3) got back into the win column last time out with a decision win over Henry Corrales. Before that, he suffered back-to-back losses to Kyoji Horiguchi in a fight for the vacant RIZIN bantamweight title and followed by losing his Bellator bantamweight title.

Adam Borics (14-0) earned another TKO win last time out as he beat Pat Curran in the opening round of the grand prix. In the fight before, he shocked many and knocked out Aaron Pico with a flying knee.

The main card also features Sergio Pettis making his Bellator debut and Juan Archuleta taking on Henry Corrales in a fight that guarantees fireworks. Bellator 238 prelims have some notable names as well as Aaron Pico is looking to snap his two-fight losing streak and Curtis Millender is set for his first fight since his UFC release.

Bellator 238 Main Card (DAZN/10 p.m. ET)

Featherweight title fight: Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg

Featherweight grand prix bout: Darrion Caldwell def. Adam Borics via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:20)

An Impressive Night for @TheWolfMMA 🙌 ◽️1st round rear naked choke victory

◽️Perfectly landed backflip

◽️One step closer to $1,000,000#Bellator238 pic.twitter.com/11QpgzKyhZ — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 26, 2020

If this doesn’t get you hyped for @TheWolfMMA vs. @AJMcKee101, I don’t know what will. pic.twitter.com/SnI4vLqbwo — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) January 26, 2020

Featherweight bout: Juan Archuleta def. Henry Corrales via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

The last :1️⃣5️⃣ of round one was 🔥. Tune in LIVE with @DAZN_USA for round two between @JArchMMA and @HenryCorrales86!

📲 https://t.co/gI5OvpCoYi pic.twitter.com/KASt6UebET — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 26, 2020

Bantamweight bout: Sergio Pettis def. Alfred Khashakyan via R1 submission (guillotine, 3:00)

Welterweight bout: Raymond Daniels def Jason King via R1 TKO (strikes, 3:07)

Strawweight bout: Emilee King def. Ava Knight via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:18)

Jason King, who is fighting next, reacts in the locker room as his wife, Emilee King, picks up the win at #Bellator238 right before him! What a moment. "THAT'S MY BABY!" 🙌♥️ pic.twitter.com/kHWx4Jaj50 — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 26, 2020

Bellator 238 Prelims (Bellator.com/7:30 p.m. ET)

160-pound catchweight bout: Joshua Jones def. Brandon Bender via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Featherweight bout: Aaron Pico def. Daniel Carey via R2 knockout (punch, 0:15)

Featherweight bout: AJ Agazarm def. Adel Altamimi via R3 submission (triangle choke, 1:22)

Talk about a war! Round two between @TheFloridaBoy and @KyokushiNinja had us on the edge of our seats! #Bellator238 There is still time to watch round 3 on our YouTube channel LIVE now! ▶️ https://t.co/ZRiY4VJ3o6 pic.twitter.com/aN5h6jzrc8 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 26, 2020

Featherweight bout: Jay Jay Wilson def. Mario Navarro via R2 submission (armbar, 2:48)

Jay Jay Wilson with the armbar finish in round 2! 💥#Bellator238 pic.twitter.com/y9ystY3Vj0 — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 26, 2020

180-pound catchweight bout: Curtis Millender def. Moses Murrietta by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 x2)

Lightweight bout: Anthony Taylor def. Chris Avila by majority decision (29-28 x2 28-28)

Welterweight bout: Miguel Jacob def. David Pacheco by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

👊 Miguel Jacob and David Pacheco are trading punches early on in round one as our prelims kick-off at @TheForum tonight! The #Bellator238 prelims are live NOW on YouTube! ▶️ https://t.co/ZRiY4VJ3o6 pic.twitter.com/sBAvM2pFs9 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 26, 2020

