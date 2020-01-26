Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg Results and Highlights

By
Cole Shelton
-
Julia Budd, Cris Cyborg

Bellator MMA is in Inglewood, California tonight for Bellator 238 which features the women’s featherweight title on the line as Julia Budd battles Cris Cyborg in the main event.

Budd (13-2) is looking to defend her belt for the fourth time and extend her winning streak to 12. She won the inaugural featherweight title back at Bellator 174 with a TKO win over Marloes Coenen. The Canadian has not lost since her fourth professional fight back in 2011 where she was submitted by Ronda Rousey. Her other loss came at the hands of Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg (21-2 and one no-contest) is making her promotional debut and looking to become the first person to win a title in Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC, and Bellator. She got back into the win column last time out with a decision win over Felicia Spencer. Before that, she suffered a shocking first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes to lose her title.

The co-main event sees Darrion Caldwell battle the undefeated Adam Borics in the quarterfinals of the featherweight grand prix.

Caldwell (14-3) got back into the win column last time out with a decision win over Henry Corrales. Before that, he suffered back-to-back losses to Kyoji Horiguchi in a fight for the vacant RIZIN bantamweight title and followed by losing his Bellator bantamweight title.

Adam Borics (14-0) earned another TKO win last time out as he beat Pat Curran in the opening round of the grand prix. In the fight before, he shocked many and knocked out Aaron Pico with a flying knee.

The main card also features Sergio Pettis making his Bellator debut and Juan Archuleta taking on Henry Corrales in a fight that guarantees fireworks. Bellator 238 prelims have some notable names as well as Aaron Pico is looking to snap his two-fight losing streak and Curtis Millender is set for his first fight since his UFC release.

Bellator 238 Main Card (DAZN/10 p.m. ET)

  • Featherweight title fight: Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg
  • Featherweight grand prix bout: Darrion Caldwell def. Adam Borics via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:20)

  • Featherweight bout: Juan Archuleta def. Henry Corrales via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

  • Bantamweight bout: Sergio Pettis def. Alfred Khashakyan via R1 submission (guillotine, 3:00)

  • Welterweight bout: Raymond Daniels def Jason King via R1 TKO (strikes, 3:07)

  • Strawweight bout: Emilee King def. Ava Knight via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:18)

Bellator 238 Prelims (Bellator.com/7:30 p.m. ET)

  • 160-pound catchweight bout: Joshua Jones def. Brandon Bender via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)
  • Featherweight bout: Aaron Pico def. Daniel Carey via R2 knockout (punch, 0:15)

  • Featherweight bout: AJ Agazarm def. Adel Altamimi via R3 submission (triangle choke, 1:22)

  • Featherweight bout: Jay Jay Wilson def. Mario Navarro via R2 submission (armbar, 2:48)

  • 180-pound catchweight bout: Curtis Millender def. Moses Murrietta by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 x2)
  • Lightweight bout: Anthony Taylor def. Chris Avila by majority decision (29-28 x2 28-28)

  • Welterweight bout: Miguel Jacob def. David Pacheco by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Who are you picking to win Bellator 238’s main event between Julia Budd and Cris Cyborg? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/24/2020.

Stay glued to this site for all of your mixed martial arts news!