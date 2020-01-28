Tyron Woodley tired of ‘corny’ welterweight division says he’s ready to ‘f**k everyone up’

Tyron Woodley is not happy with the current state of the welterweight division.

Woodley, who is the former welterweight champion, has not fought since UFC 235 in March where he suffered a decision loss to Kamaru Usman. Since surrendering his title, ‘The Chosen One’ has been rehabbing injuries and sitting on the sidelines wondering what is next.

Now, at UFC London, he will return to the Octagon against Leon Edwards where he says this will be the beginning of his return to the top. He says he needs to f**k everyone up and it starts with Edwards and ends with getting his belt back.

But, beating opponents like Edwards and Usman won’t add to his legacy so Tyron Woodley says it’s personal for him now.

“This f*****g division is getting so corny, and it’s starting to irk me so bad. I just really need to come back and try to f— everyone up,” Tyron Woodley said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “Who makes the most money in our sport? Not the world champion Kamaru Usman… [Jorge] Masvidal, he’s finally making his paydays. He’s at the top of the list now. So [are] the Diaz brothers, so is Conor McGregor. Some of these people have never had a belt. Cowboy Cerrone just earned a big payday, never been remotely close to a world title in the UFC.

“A Leon Edwards, a Kamaru Usman, a Colby Covington, none of those guys are going to make me that much more of a great than a Carlos Condit, a Robbie Lawler, than a Josh Koscheck, than a Dong Hyun Kim. People that are going to put my name into the record books are the people I’ve already defeated. This s**t is just personal now.”

What do you make of Tyron Woodley saying he’ll f**k everyone up at welterweight? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/27/2020.