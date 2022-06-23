Cris Cyborg blasts Cat Zingano for demanding additional testing for a potential fight: “Thinks I care what she wants”

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg doesn’t care what Cat Zingano wants.

‘Alpha’ is set to return this Friday at Bellator 282 against Pam Sorenson. Ahead of her return, she’s discussed a potential fight with the champion. The assumption is that if Zingano is able to defeat Sorenson on Friday, she will fight Cyborg next.

However, Cat Zingano would like some assurances ahead of a possible title fight. During a Bellator media day yesterday, the former UFC title challenger discussed wanting independant drug testing. Zingano stated:

“Independent testing for both of us, [an] independent resource, just making sure there are no biases, there are no people that we know, and just making sure everything is fair.”

The drug testing mention is undoubtedly a shot at Cris Cyborg’s previous drug test failure. In 2011, the Brazilian tested positive for stanozolol following her victory over Hiroko Yamanaka in Strikeforce. Cyborg also was notified of a potential USADA violation in 2016 but was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Bellator women’s featherweight champion is used to this situation. In 2017, UFC women’s 145-pound titleholder, Germaine de Randamie, vacated the title to avoid a fight with Cyborg due to her previous infraction.

Cat Zingano’s request for drug testing doesn’t really matter to Cris Cyborg. The Bellator women’s featherweight champion responded to the request on Twitter. There, the 36-year-old discussed Zingano’s record under USADA, and without USADA.

The Brazilian pointed out how Zingano declined when the UFC introduced USADA in 2015. Cyborg also emphasized that she doesn’t really care what the former UFC title challenger wants.

Cat Zingano 9-0 with wins over Miesha and Nunes. Enters USADA in 2015 and goes 1-4 competing. Now she’s 2-0 after leaving USADA and fighting on YouTube Friday night and thinks I care what she wants https://t.co/NNvZfXp92N — Grand Slam Champ CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) June 22, 2022

“Cat Zingano 9-0 with wins over Miesha and Nunes. Enters USADA in 2015 and goes 1-4 competing. Now she’s 2-0 after leaving USADA and fighting on YouTube Friday night and thinks I care what she wants”

