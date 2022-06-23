Bec Rawlings eyeing BKFC rematch with Paige VanZant: “She beat me in MMA with a really lucky kick”

BKFC women’s featherweight contender Bec Rawlings is looking to score a rematch with Paige VanZant.

The two last clashed not in the boxing ring, but in the UFC octagon. Back in August 2016, the strawweights clashed on a high-profile UFC on Fox card. In the bout, VanZant knocked out Rawlings in the second round with a switch kick.

Since that bout, both women have since departed the UFC and landed in BKFC. However, they’ve both had very different experiences in the ring. Rawlings has gone 3-0 in her BKFC career, while VanZant has lost both of her outings.

Ahead of her return this Friday against Britain Hart, Bec Rawlings discussed her want for a rematch with Paige VanZant in an interview with MMAJunkie. The Australian opined that the fight makes sense at the moment. However, she also feels that she deserves a rematch because their first bout ended in a “lucky” shot from ’12 Gauge’.

“I’ve been asking for the fight against Paige VanZant just because we both have bad blood I guess,” Rawlings told MMA Junkie. “I have a bone to pick with her. She beat me in MMA with a really lucky kick and I think I was beating that ass until she got me with that, so I definitely feel that’s a fight I want.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Bec Rawlings continued, “That’s a fight that makes sense, but it’s obviously not a title eliminator. I think she needs to get a win under her belt before anyone talks about that… So that fight makes sense, but we’ll see what happens. I think she might, whoever they match her against, I think if she’s focusing on her boxing and changes up her game plan a little bit, I think she has a good shot.”

