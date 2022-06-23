Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather reportedly in discussions for potential rematch

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor may share the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather again soon.

According to a report from FightHype, there are discussions ongoing for a rematch between the two megastars. The report comes following McGregor putting up an intriguing post on Instagram earlier today. The post showed a shot of their first fight, with a simple caption.

“I accept.”

If the fight happens, it’ll be the first time they shared the boxing ring since August 2017. That first encounter was the Irishman’s first boxing match, as he searched to be the first to ever defeat Mayweather.

Conor McGregor put up a valiant effort that night in Las Vegas but wound up losing via a controversial 10th-round TKO. In defeat, the-then UFC champion was praised for going ten rounds with the undefeated boxer. Fans seemed to be pleased with the matchup as well, as the fight sold 4.3 million pay-per-views.

Since that fight, both men have seen their careers go in different directions. Following the win, Floyd Mayweather decided to retire from professional boxing. However, he didn’t retire from exhibition matchups.

The 45-year-old was last seen against Don Moore in May. However, he’s also shared the ring with Tenshin Nasukawa and Logan Paul in exhibition fights. It’s unknown if a possible rematch with the UFC fighter will be an exhibition or pro contest. It’s likely to be the former, as Mayweather hasn’t shown interest in fighting as a pro again.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, hasn’t competed in boxing since his 2017 loss. However, he has fought multiple times in the octagon. Since his boxing match with Mayweather, he’s gone 1-3 in the cage, with defeats to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

What do you think about Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2? Who would you pick to win the rematch? Sound off in the comments below!