Cris Cyborg wants to fight Cat Zingano in Bellator next, but Scott Coker unsure

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg wants to fight Cat Zingano next, but the promotion’s top executive Scott Coker is unsure.

Cyborg picked up a fifth-round TKO win over Leslie Smith in the main event of Bellator 259 last Friday night to improve to a perfect 3-0 under the Bellator banner. Following the win, Cyborg requested that she fight Zingano next in a battle of former UFC fighters. Zingano is 2-0 in Bellator so far and has overall looked solid in the promotion, and it would be a fresh matchup for Cyborg if Bellator makes it. But at this point, it’s not a guarantee it’s booked.

Speaking to the media following Bellator 259, Coker was asked about a potential Cyborg vs. Zingano fight. Although Coker said that the reason that the promotion signed Zingano in the first place was so she could be a contender for Cyborg, the Bellator executive is unsure at this time if this is the next women’s featherweight title fight he will book.

“That’s one of the reasons we brought Cat here, is that she has a victory over Amanda Nunes. This is something that I think she came here to fight Cyborg. She’s had a couple fights, and she feels pretty good about it. Will we do that fight next? I’m not sure, but we’ll definitely have a conversation next week with everybody,” Coker said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

If Zingano isn’t next for Cyborg, it’s hard to say who could really be a challenge for her among the other featherweights on the Bellator roster. At this point, Cyborg has been running through the field in Bellator and based on how good she looked against Smith, it’s hard to see her being challenged by anyone in Bellator, other than potentially Zingano.

Do you want to see Bellator’s Scott Coker book Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano next?