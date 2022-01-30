Cris Cyborg responds after Cat Zingano accuses her of refusing to drug test for Bellator

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg is none too pleased with Cat Zingano over recent accusations.

Bellator fans have long been awaiting a showdown between Cyborg and Zingano. The bout had already been anticipated but now there’s some more spice to it. That’s because Zingano has a bold claim on why she hasn’t been matched up with the 145-pound champion yet.

Here’s what Cat Zingano had to say on her Twitter account:

Hearing @criscyborg is refusing to drug test — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) January 26, 2022

Cris Cyborg caught wind of “Alpha’s” accusation and has fired back.

“Cat Zingano, why are you lying? I haven’t refused any drug tests. I’m ready whenever you are. Behind the scenes you keep saying to Bellator you need more time to prepare for me, you need a different opponent first, now you go on social media with lies and smear campaigns and excuses? Sad.”

Last year, Bellator President Scott Coker told reporters that Cyborg vs. Zingano was one fight that he was looking at booking for 2022. During an interview with James Lynch, Cyborg claimed that Zingano didn’t want to put pen to paper in order to make the title fight official for March 11.

“I hear that she wanted to do one more fight before our fight. I accepted the fight but they’re gonna decline. So, I just have to wait, see who’s gonna be the next opponent for me.”

Cyborg mentioned Leah McCourt as a potential opponent. She also said she’s willing to have rematches if need be.

Cyborg was last seen in action back in Nov. 2021. She defeated Sinead Kavanagh via first-round knockout to successfully retain her championship. It was her third successful title defense.

As for Zingano, she made short work of Olivia Parker in her second Bellator outing. She submitted Parker in the first round via armbar. Zingano has won two straight since being released by UFC.