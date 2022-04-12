Corey Anderson sounds off on his critics: “I beat the UFC champion handily on two weeks’ notice”

Bellator light heavyweight star Corey Anderson has gone off on his critics ahead of his title fight at Bellator 277.

On Friday night in San Jose, Corey Anderson will attempt to capture his first major world title when he goes head to head with Vadim Nemkov in the light heavyweight tournament finals. Anderson is 3-0 since arriving in Bellator and with seven wins in his last eight fights, many believe a victory here could put him in the conversation as one of the best 205-pounders on the planet.

With wins over Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz to his name he certainly has a case and in the pre-fight press conference, Anderson made sure to remind the masses of that.

“People can say what they want to say but I beat the UFC champion, handily on two week’s notice. There wasn’t one scorecard that went his way. So what are you saying?”

“Yeah, I got knocked out, people get knocked out, and you can get caught by Jan. But you go back and watch that fight I did against him in my fifth or sixth fight, ever, I milked him like a cow,” he added.

“It was the easiest fight I ever had, to be honest. I was taking him down left and right. Now I did go out there with a cocky mindset in my last fight, playing games and thinking like I already beat his dude before, and it cost me. If I go out there serious and do what I do, I am untouchable.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

