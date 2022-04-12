Henry Cejudo says Khamzat Chimaev is in “big trouble” if he fights Kamaru Usman the same way he did Gilbert Burns

Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev will be in big trouble if he fights Kamaru Usman in the same way he fought Gilbert Burns.

This past Saturday night at UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns went to war down in Jacksonville. The fight was dubbed the people’s main event by the masses and it certainly lived up to that moniker with all three rounds providing us with some enticing back and forth action.

In the end, though, one man came out with the victory – and that man was Khamzat Chimaev.

Henry Cejudo, who was watching the PPV very closely for an assortment of other reasons, gave his thoughts on Chimaev’s strategy and how he should approach a potential bout against Kamaru Usman during a recent episode of Triple C & The Schmo.

“That was the right call but if Chimaev goes out there and fights ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ like that, he’s in big trouble, man. We saw him kind of become human here.”

“Chimaev needed this humble pie. He thinks he can walk on water a little too much, and that’s probably our fault, because we kind of put him on a pedestal when he really hasn’t proven anything. Once he fought a top contender a lot of people gave that fight to Gilbert Burns. He could have lost [the fight].”

“I almost feel like he’s too big for 170.”

“He’s too big. Yeah, you can make the weight, but you’re barely able to make the weight where it really affects you. I think Chimaev at 185 pounds is a more dangerous Chimaev than 170 pounds.”

Is Henry Cejudo right? Will we see Khamzat Chimaev take on Kamaru Usman for the title before the end of the year? What could be next for Gilbert Burns?