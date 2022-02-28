Bellator welterweight champ Yaroslav Amosov plans to help defend Ukraine against Russia: “I will defend this country as best I can”

Yaroslav Amosov will help defend his country of Ukraine against Russia.

The Bellator welterweight champion announced on his Instagram he just dropped his family off to safety and is now focused on defending his homeland.

“Greetings. Probably, many will think that I ran away, I’m hiding or something like that, but this is not so. I took my family to the safe zone,” Amosov said (via ringside24). “Now I have returned and will defend this country as best I can, with what I can. I love this country, our own. Russia came to our house and started a war here, many people are dying – innocents, women and children. We have to defend this country, and we succeed, friends. And we will succeed, because the truth is behind us.

I would like to address those who subscribed to me from Russia. What is shown to you on TV, you may not watch – this is not true,” Amosov continued. “If I were you, I wouldn’t even watch your news. We are in a real war. I cannot understand those people who do not believe that Russian troops entered Ukraine. I see it with my own eyes, I hear it. Terrible things are happening here. We can do this. Friends, unite, help each other, and everything will be fine with us. The truth is ours, and victory will also be ours.”

Yaroslav Amosov is not the first Ukrainian fighter to help fight off the Russians. The Klitschko brothers both announced they would be on the front lines. A picture also circulated of Vasyl Lomachenko also helping out in the army.

Amosov is 26-0 and coming off a decision win over Douglas Lima to win the welterweight title. He’s expected to defend his strap in the main event of Bellator London on May 13 against Michael Page. In his career, he holds notable wins over Logan Storley, Ed Ruth, David Rickels, Erick Silva, and Gerald Harris.

