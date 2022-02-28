Martyn Ford sends The Iranian Hulk flying with a push following intense face-off (Video)

Martyn Ford and Sajjad Gharibi, better known as The Iranian Hulk, finally met in an intense Dubai face-off recently.

The era of celebrity boxing is still ongoing with a parade of familiar faces, as well as larger than life figures, all continuing to take part in these fascinating contests. Some of them wind up making a mockery of the sport in the eyes of many, whereas others are viewed as “better than expected” success stories, more often than not because of fan interest as well as the fighters involved actually taking their training seriously.

On Saturday, April 2nd we’re going to see one of the most unique events yet in this storied lineage when Martyn Ford collides with Sajjad Gharibi – aka The Iranian Hulk.

Both men have gone viral as a result of their phenomenal physiques and at the start of April, they’ll attempt to prove they can walk the walk after talking the talk.

In a recent face-off over in Dubai, they made sure to give the fans an insight into what they can expect at the O2 Arena in London.

Martyn Ford vs. Iranian Hulk! They got into a scuffle in Dubai to promote their fight in April. Martyn Ford doesn't seem to have any trouble taking him to the ground.

Hulk is more than willing to go nose to nose with Ford but when he does, it ends in him being shoved to the ground with quite a bit of force. Just prior to this it looked as if Hulk was trying to engage in some kind of takedown but again, Ford didn’t seem too phased.

It’s worth noting that Gharibi appeared to be noticeably smaller than he has been in the past, with Ford still resembling the “man mountain” look that he’s been maintaining for so long now.

What do you think is going to happen when Martyn Ford and The Iranian Hulk meet in one of the most bizarre fights of the year?