Michael Page could be next in line for Bellator title shot, confirms Scott Coker

Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed that welterweight star Michael Page could be next in line to get a title shot at 170lbs.

Page knocked out Derek Anderson in highlight-reel fashion at Bellator 258 this past Friday night, and overall he has won his last five fights in a row, with four of those wins coming by way of knockout. Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima is currently set to fight No. 1 contender Yaroslav Amosov, but Page has been vocal about wanting to fight the winner.

Speaking to the media following Bellator 258, Coker defended Page against some of the criticism he has received online and said a title shot could be next for “MVP.”

“That I never understood. People give him a bad time online, and I’m thinking to myself, this guy is such a highly skilled mixed martial arts athlete and has a traditional karate background, which you saw today, and it’s very effective – and people give him a bad time. I never understood it because he’s fought some of the world’s best. He fought Douglas Lima as a titleholder in the semifinals. He got caught, but Douglas Lima told me, ‘Coker, that guy, he hit me and he hurt me.’ He’s one of the few guys that Douglas has told me that he’s gotten hurt by,” Coker said about Page (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

“So to me, the guy is explosive, he’s fast, he’s got a lot of power. He could knock people out. He’s a dangerous guy, and for anybody, because his style is so unorthodox, it’s going to be interesting for any athlete to try to overcome that because if you’re a wrestler and you try and take him down, you might end up with a knee to your face. He’s fast, and I think he deserves a title shot – so let’s see what happens with the Lima fight. But depending on what happens and when ‘MVP’ wants to fight again, I don’t think a title shot is out of the question, to be honest.”

Do you want to see Michael Page fight for the Bellator welterweight title next?