Islam Makhachev opens as a massive favorite over both Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje

Islam Makhachev has opened as a sizeable favorite over both Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje for potential fights.

Oliveira is set to defend his lightweight strap against Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274 on May 7. It’s a fascinating fight and many expect Makhachev will face whoever wins thanks to his TKO victory over Bobby Green on Saturday. Although he would be the challenger, the oddsmakers believe Makhachev beats both of them with ease.

According to sportsbook BetOnline, Makhachev opened as a -415 favorite while Oliveira is a +345 underdog. Against Gaethje, Makhachev is a -600 favorite with the comeback on the American at +450. Meaning, you would need to bet $415 to win $100 on Makhachev to beat Oliveira while you’d need to bet $600 to win $100 on him defeating Gaethje. But, if you like the underdogs, a $100 bet would net you $345 if Oliveira wins and a $100 bet wins you $450 should Gaethje defeat him.

At first glance, the odds seem high for Islam Makhachev as although he looks unbeatable, he hasn’t beaten anyone ranked in the top five. His lone top-10 win is also against a short-notice opponent in Dan Hooker. However, the oddsmakers have always respected Makhachev as in his past four fights against Green, Hooker, Thiago Moises, and Drew Dober he was a -800, -625, -700, and a -460 favorite, respectively.

Islam Makhachev (22-1), as mentioned, is coming off a first-round TKO win over Bobby Green in the main event of UFC Vegas 49. He was supposed to fight Beneil Dariush but the fifth-ranked lightweight was forced out of the bout due to an injury.

Makhachev is currently riding a 10-fight win streak and also holds a first-round submission win over Dan Hooker. He also has beat Moises, Dober, Arman Tsarukyan, and Davi Ramos during this run.

