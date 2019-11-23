Bellator London Results: Michael Venom Page KO’s Giovanni Melillo (Video)

Tonight in the main event of Bellator London, Michael “Venom” Page faced off against new Bellator talent, Giovanni Melillo.

Michael “Venom” Page is known for his unorthodox fighting style and striking speciality. His show-stopping performances have served him well, having accomplished a 15-1 fighting record. His only professional loss came at the hands of Bellator welterweight champion, Douglas Lima, which ejected him from the Bellator welterweight Grand Prix.

His Italian opponent, Giovanni Melillo made his Bellator debut tonight in the main event. The 34-year old has thirteen professional wins to his name and has been fighting in the European market since 2014. “The Punisher” took the fight against Page on short notice. Volume striker, Derek Anderson was due to face his British adversary but pulled out due to a groin injury.

As the first round began, “MVP” conformed to his usual approach of switching stance and pushing forward to maintain control of the cage.

His opponent offered a tentative and defensive approach. It was nevertheless an intelligent way to start, given the striking arsenal of Michael Page. The Punisher skirted around the cage, trying to find his feet and was able to offer little attack as he tried to decipher the next move of his British opponent.

The fight ended with an abrupt right hand to the chin of Melillo. The fight was finished at 1:47 seconds in the first round, declaring MVP the winner by TKO. The victory game as little surprise to his home ground who applauded the Londoner’s victory.

Check out MVP’s sensational knockout below:

When speaking to Josh Thomson in the cage, Michael Page showed appreciated for all those in attendance:

“This is where my home is. London I love you. I see family, and I see friends, and I see all my supporters

“I am the one and only MVP, it doesn’t matter who steps in the game!

“Who wants to see my fight Douglas Lima again?

“I’m going to take something back that he stole from me”

Michael Page is confident that he can vindicate his upset loss against Douglas Lima. Do you think his explosive first-round finish is enough to deserve a rematch against the welterweight champion? Sound off in the comments below at Penn Nation!