Michael Page felt he was ‘dominating’ Douglas Lima, eyes rematch

Michael Page has only suffered one loss in his professional career and it came at the hands of current Bellator welterweight champion, Douglas Lima.

Page and Lima fought in the semi-finals of the welterweight grand prix where Lima won the bout by knockout. Yet, the Englishman in Page believes he was having a ton of success up until he got caught. So, he remains confident that he can beat the champion.

“It just made it more exciting that he actually got the belt,” Page said to ESPN. “It just means there are two things I’ve got to look forward to when I beat him. The knockout [by Lima] was spectacular, but before any of that actually happened, I felt like I was dominating. I had just rocked him, even on the ground I nullified him, [but] when I hit him and saw his legs go, I kind of got overexcited. I know that I can beat him, so I just want to get it back.”

For Michael Page, he says losing is something he has dealt with before in kickboxing. So, this loss was not hard to deal with. He is also glad that his first career MMA loss was at the hands of Douglas Lima.

“I used to get my ass kicked week in and week out for about five or six years when I was kickboxing. So, for me getting beaten is not new,” he said. “It’s new for everybody else, because they haven’t seen it happen since I’ve been fighting in MMA. But, in general it really isn’t new to me. If I could’ve lost to anybody in the world, I’m actually glad it was him, because I respect him as a person, as a man, and as a martial artist. So for me it’s bittersweet.”

In the end, for Page to get the rematch he must first get past Giovanni Melillo in the main event of Bellator London this Saturday. If he gets his hand raised, he hopes he and Lima can share the cage once again.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/19/2019.