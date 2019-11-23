Douglas Lima reacts after Michael Page earns another KO at Bellator London

Newly crowned Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima was clearly watching tonight’s Bellator London event which featured former foe Michael Page.

‘MVP’ was taking on short-notice replacement Giovanni Melillo in today’s event headliner.

Unfortunately for fans of the Italian fighter, things did not go Melillo’s way this evening in London, as he like many other before him fell victim to Michael “Venom” Page knockout (see that here).

With the win, ‘MVP’ moved his overall record to 16-1 in mixed martial arts. During his seventeen-fight career, Michael Page has earned 10 victories by knockout and 3 by way of submission.

His lone loss as a professional came at the hands of the aforementioned Douglas Lima in the semi-finals of the promotions welterweight grand prix tournament in May of 2019.

Shortly following Page’s highlight reel KO, the Bellator welterweight champion took to Twitter with the following reaction to MVP’s performance.

Solid performance Michael Page! But I need to see wins against ranked opponents then you know where I’ll be! ✊🏽 @BellatorMMA — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) November 23, 2019

While Lima was clearly impressed with Page’s performance at Bellator London, he still wants to see ‘MVP’ defeat some ranked opponents before considering a rematch.

Douglas Lima (32-7 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Rory MacDonald at Bellator 232 in which he captured the promotions welterweight title, while claiming the tournaments one million dollar prize.

Who would you like to see Michael Page fight next following his knockout win over Giovanni Melillo in today's Bellator London headliner?

