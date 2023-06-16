Bellator 297: ‘Nemkov vs. Romero’ Live Results

Bellator 297 goes down tonight, live at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The promotion’s second trip to Wintrust Arena features a double main event offering with Vadim Nemkov defending his light heavyweight title against former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero.

While Nemkov is undefeated in Bellator, Romero, 46, is looking for a spark to finally win his first-ever undisputed title and extend his own winning streak to three.

In the co-headliner for Bellator 297, history is at stake, as Patricio Pitbull will look to become MMA’s three-division belt-holder, a feat that has never been accomplished in any promotion, regardless of weight class. Standing across from him is Sergio Pettis, who returns to Bellator for the first time in over a year after nursing a knee injury that kept him absent from making his mark in the Grand Prix. The winner will be crowned the bantamweight champion and will face the interim champion, Patchy Mix, in their next bout.

Bellator 297’s main card also features some Chicago flavor as well. Corey Anderson, a Rockton native, faces Phil Davis. And Daniel James, riding a five-fight win streak and back-to-back wins inside the Bellator cage (including one in Chicago) will look to punch his ticket toward a heavyweight title fight with a win against Gokham Saricam in the televised Showtime opening bout of Bellator 297.

The Bellator 297 prelims also feature the returns of Cody Law, Archie Colgan, and Jordan Newman, to name a few. Below is the final bout order, per the promotion.

Follow along for all the live results below.

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT)

• (5×5): Light Heavyweight World Title Bout: C-Vadim Nemkov (16-2) vs. #3-Yoel Romero (15-6-1)

• (5×5): Bantamweight World Title Bout: C-Sergio Pettis (22-5) vs. C-Patricio “Pitbull” (35-5)

• (3×5): Light Heavyweight Bout: #1-Corey Anderson (16-6) vs. #2-Phil Davis (24-6)

• (3×5): Heavyweight Bout: #4-Daniel James (15-6) vs. #10-Gokhan Saricam (8-2)



PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator YouTube, Pluto TV, Showtime Sports’ YouTube channel, 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT)

(3×5): Heavyweight Bout: Wladmir Gouvea (1-0) vs. Gabriel Sayeg (1-1)

Heavyweight Bout: (1-0) vs. (1-1) (3×5): Welterweight Bout: Kyle Crutchmer (9-2) vs. Bobby Nash (12-4)

Welterweight Bout: (9-2) vs. (12-4) (3×5): Lightweight Bout: #9- Gadzhi Rabadanov (19-4-1) vs. Pieter Buist (17-6)

Lightweight Bout: #9- (19-4-1) vs. (17-6) (3×5): Welterweight Bout: Jaleel Willis (16-4) vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (10-0)

Welterweight Bout: (16-4) vs. (10-0) (3×5): Lightweight Bout: Mike Hamel (10-5) vs. Shamil Nikaev (10-0, 1 NC)

Lightweight Bout: (10-5) vs. (10-0, 1 NC) (3×5): Middleweight Bout: Norbert Novenyi Jr. (6-0) vs. Kamil Oniszczuk (9-2)

Middleweight Bout: (6-0) vs. (9-2) (3×5): Lightweight Bout: #10- Archie Colgan (7-0) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-8)

Lightweight Bout: #10- (7-0) vs. (20-8) (3×5): Light Heavyweight Bout: #5- Alex Polizzi (10-2) vs. #8- Karl Moore (11-2)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #5- (10-2) vs. #8- (11-2) (3×5): Featherweight Bout: #8- Timur Khizriev (12-0) vs. Richie Smullen (10-2-1)

Featherweight Bout: #8- (12-0) vs. (10-2-1) (3×5): Middleweight Bout: Jordan Newman (5-0) vs. Matthew Perry (5-3)

Middleweight Bout: (5-0) vs. (5-3) (3×5): Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (6-2) vs. Edwin Chavez (6-4)

