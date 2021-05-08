Bellator 258 Results: Anthony Johnson KO’s Jose Augusto (Video)

In the co-main event of Bellator 258, Anthony Johnson is set to make his promotional debut and return to MMA against short-notice replacement, Jose Augusto. The fight also serves as the quarter-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix.

Anthony Johnson (22-6) is making his return after retiring after he suffered a submission loss to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210 for the UFC’s light heavyweight title. Prior to the setback, he was on a three-fight winning streak with KO wins over Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader, and Jimi Manuwa. In his career, “Rumble” holds notable wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Phil Davis, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Hardy. He also lost to Cormier at UFC 187 for the belt as well.

Jose Augusto (7-2) is set for his second fight in Bellator and is stepping up after Yoel Romero was forced out of the bout. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight winning streak but Johnson will be the toughest test of his career. He did have a successful Bellator debut just last month as he submitted Jonathan Wilson in the first round.

Round one starts with a glove touch. Leg kick from Johnson and Augusto lands a combination. Johnson is walking Augusto down and misses a big overhand right. Good push Kik by Rumble. A head kick by Johnson is blocked by Augusto. The Brazilian lands a good low kick and body punch. Augusto appears to have hurt his hand as he keeps holding it and shaking it. Augusto throws another right hand and hurts his hand again. Good right hand from Rumble followed by a kick. Massive uppercut from Johnson. Augusto rocks Johnson out of nowhere and drops him. Johnson appears to have regrouped well as they are on the ground. Johnson gets the takedown and rides out the ground on top. What a round!

The second round begins and Johnson lands a big shot. Augusto lands a good hook. A much slower pace to begin round two. Johnson lands a massive shot and the fight is over. What a KO from Rumble. He’s off to the semifinals.

Official Result: Anthony Johnson wins by KO at 1:30 of Round 2.

