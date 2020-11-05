Bellator 251: ‘Manhoef vs. Anderson’ Live Results and Highlights

Bellator remains in Uncasville, Connecticut for Bellator 251 that sees Melvin Manhoef welcome Corey Anderson to the promotion in the main event.

Melvin Manhoef (32-14-1) has been a pro since 1995 and at 44-years-old is still going strong. The former Bellator middleweight title challenger is on a two-fight winning streak but has not fought since October of 2019 when he beat Yannick Bahati by TKO at Bellator 230. In his career, Manhoef has fought the likes of Gegard Mousasi, Robbie Lawler, Tim Kennedy, and Mark Hunt.

Corey Anderson (13-5) is set for his promotional debut after being granted his release from the UFC earlier this year. The 31-year-old was in a No. 1 contender bout in February but was knocked out to current UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz. Anderson finished his UFC tenure with a record of 10-5 and won The Ultimate Fighter. He also holds notable wins over Glover Teixeira, Johnny Walker, Ilir Latifi, and Jan Blachowicz.

Bellator 251 also sees heavyweight prospect, Tyrell Fortune return to the cage against Said Sowma. Fortune is coming off a no-contest due to accidental low blows and before that suffered a knockout loss to Tim Johnson. Austin Vanderford also looks to remain undefeated when he battles short-notice replacement, Vinicius De Jesus. Vanderford competed and won on the Contender Series but was not signed. He is now 3-0 in Bellator.

Main Card

  • Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson
  • Tyrell Fortune vs. Said Sowma
  • Vinicius De Jesus vs. Austin Vanderford
  • Derek Anderson def. Killys Mota via KO (head kick) at 4:27 of Round 2

Prelims

  • Georgi Karakhanyan def. Bryce Logan via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
  • Julius Anglickas def. Alex Polizzi via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
  • Janay Harding def. Jessy Miele via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

  • Ali Zebian def. Piankhi Zimmerman via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)
  • Jaylon Bates def. Joe Supino via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27 x2)

  • Sumiko Inaba def. Jessica Ruiz via TKO (punches and elbows) at 4:59 of Round 1

