Bellator 251: ‘Manhoef vs. Anderson’ Live Results and Highlights

Bellator remains in Uncasville, Connecticut for Bellator 251 that sees Melvin Manhoef welcome Corey Anderson to the promotion in the main event.

Melvin Manhoef (32-14-1) has been a pro since 1995 and at 44-years-old is still going strong. The former Bellator middleweight title challenger is on a two-fight winning streak but has not fought since October of 2019 when he beat Yannick Bahati by TKO at Bellator 230. In his career, Manhoef has fought the likes of Gegard Mousasi, Robbie Lawler, Tim Kennedy, and Mark Hunt.

Corey Anderson (13-5) is set for his promotional debut after being granted his release from the UFC earlier this year. The 31-year-old was in a No. 1 contender bout in February but was knocked out to current UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz. Anderson finished his UFC tenure with a record of 10-5 and won The Ultimate Fighter. He also holds notable wins over Glover Teixeira, Johnny Walker, Ilir Latifi, and Jan Blachowicz.

Bellator 251 also sees heavyweight prospect, Tyrell Fortune return to the cage against Said Sowma. Fortune is coming off a no-contest due to accidental low blows and before that suffered a knockout loss to Tim Johnson. Austin Vanderford also looks to remain undefeated when he battles short-notice replacement, Vinicius De Jesus. Vanderford competed and won on the Contender Series but was not signed. He is now 3-0 in Bellator.

Main Card

Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson

Tyrell Fortune vs. Said Sowma

Vinicius De Jesus vs. Austin Vanderford

Derek Anderson def. Killys Mota via KO (head kick) at 4:27 of Round 2

A stretcher is being brought out for Killys Mota after absorbing an illegal kick from Derek Anderson #Bellator251 pic.twitter.com/qADnE7ntcE — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 6, 2020

This kick ended the fight between Derek Anderson & Killys Mota… Ref stopped the fight for an illegal kick & Mota couldn't continue the fight. pic.twitter.com/qAmIZQIhxT — . (@FTBBurner11) November 6, 2020

💥💪@KillysM is landing some nasty elbows in round 1️⃣ The #Bellator251 main card is LIVE now on @CBSSportsNet in the 🇺🇸 and with @SkySports Mix in the 🇬🇧. pic.twitter.com/sw0nwfnawS — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 6, 2020

Prelims

Georgi Karakhanyan def. Bryce Logan via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Julius Anglickas def. Alex Polizzi via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Janay Harding def. Jessy Miele via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

.@Harding_Janay takes the fight to the ground late in round 1️⃣. Watch the #Bellator251 Monster Energy Prelims LIVE & FREE now!

▶️ https://t.co/zy0G5Rm20x pic.twitter.com/szRAzA1wlJ — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 5, 2020

Ali Zebian def. Piankhi Zimmerman via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Jaylon Bates def. Joe Supino via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27 x2)

Check out this #FullFirstRound between Jaylon Bates and Joe Supino.

& catch all of the #Bellator251 Monster Energy Prelims LIVE & FREE with our YouTube channel now!⬇️ ▶️ https://t.co/zy0G5Rm20x pic.twitter.com/ugtYXcPoKo — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 5, 2020

Sumiko Inaba def. Jessica Ruiz via TKO (punches and elbows) at 4:59 of Round 1

⚙️ Switch gears!@ladysamurai125 pulls off the finish with just seconds of round 1️⃣ left to play. An impressive GnP stoppage in her pro MMA debut.#Bellator251 LIVE and FREE ➡️ https://t.co/53vKrlHk3W pic.twitter.com/SgnB0EjX4G — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) November 5, 2020

Who do you think will win, Corey Anderson or Melvin Manhoef?