Pro fighters make their picks for Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira

In the main event of UFC Vegas 13, a pivotal light heavyweight bout headlines the card as Thiago Santos takes on Glover Teixeira. Heading into the fight, Santos is a -250 favorite while the 41-year-old is a +195 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are rather split on this one as they believe it is a coin-flip fight but the majority are leaning towards Santos landing the knockout punch.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira:

Jan Blachowicz, UFC light heavyweight champion: I am friends with Thiago so I root for him. If we meet again no longer friends. Glover has the fire again and looks good. I just root for Thiago to win.

Ovince St. Preux, UFC light heavyweight: I’ve fought Glover before and it is so hard to put him away as he always comes back. The longer the fight goes I think Glover can get it done. Thiago is also coming back from surgery. It should be interesting, but I lean towards Glover.

Marlon Vera, UFC bantamweight: Thiago Santos. He has the power to KO Glover. Glover looked good against Smith but Santos just needs to land one.

Alonzo Menifield, UFC light heavyweight: That is a tough one. Glover is the veteran and I don’t know how Thiago will look coming off the knee surgeries. I’ll say Thiago but man it depends on what he looks like.

Khama Worthy, UFC lightweight: I don’t like to go against Glover. It is a coin-flip fight, it all depends on what their game plan is. I’ll say Glover.

Jalin Turner, UFC lightweight: That is an insane fight. I think Thiago will land the knockout punch.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: I really want to go with Glover Teixeira so bad because Santos can get dragged in deep waters. But, I think Santos will land something big and KO Glover.

Cole Smith. UFC bantamweight: Glover did so well in his last fight it is hard to count him out so I think he can pull off the upset again.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I have to pick Glover Teixeira. He looked phenomenal last time out and I’m not sure what Thiago will look like after the double knee surgery.

Fighters picking Thiago Santos: Jan Blachowicz, Marlon Vera, Alonzo Menifield, Jalin Turner, Vinc Pichel

Fighters picking Glover Teixeira: Ovince St. Preux, Khama Worthy, Cole Smith, Joe Solecki