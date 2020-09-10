Bellator 245 weigh-in results: Cat Zingano’s opponent misses weight by huge margin

On Friday night, Bellator MMA will promote the first card of a two-event weekend in Bellator 245, which features a host of high-profile fighters.

In the Bellator 245 main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida will lock horns with Phil Davis in a rematch of a 2013 fight that occurred in the UFC’s Octagon. The winner of the fight will be well positioned for a crack at new Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov, who assumed the throne with a blistering knockout win over Ryan Bader last month.

In the Bellator 245 co-main event, former UFC bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano will make her Bellator debut when she takes on Gabby Holloway.

Other highlights of the card include appearances from rising contenders, fan favorites and former champs like Ed Ruth, Raymond Daniels, Rafael Carvalho, Leslie Smith and Tyrell Fortune.

On Thursday morning, the fighters on the Bellator 245 bill stepped on the scale to weigh in for battle. Regrettably, the weigh-ins for the card were marred by a handful of scale fails, several of which were quite grievous. Most notably, Holloway missed the 146-pound limit for her featherweight fight with Zingano by a whopping 4.7 pounds.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Fighting):

Bellator 245 Main Card | 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Paramount Network and DAZN

Phil Davis (205.7) vs. Lyoto Machida (205.3)

Cat Zingano (145.9) vs. Gabby Holloway (150.7)*

Ed Ruth (185.1) vs. Taylor Johnson (185.7)

Raymond Daniels (169.7) vs. Peter Stanonik (166.6)

Bellator 245 Preliminary Card | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Bellator MMA YouTube Channel

Rafael Carvalho (205.8) vs. Alex Polizzi (203.6)

Leslie Smith (145.7) vs. Amanda Bell (149)*

Tyrell Fortune (251.1) vs. Jack May (259.8)

Keith Lee (140.7) vs. Vinicius Zani (143.2)* — 140-pound catchweight

*Missed weight