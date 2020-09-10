Cat Zingano explains “very good decision” to part ways with UFC for Bellator

Bellator featherweight Cat Zingano has explained why she is satisfied with her decision to join the promotion after leaving the UFC.

Zingano, 38, is set to make her promotional debut tomorrow night when she squares off against Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of Bellator 245. She’s been officially signed as a member of the roster for almost a year now, and she’s certainly ready to prove to the world why she could be a top contender in her new home.

During the recent virtual media day for the event, Zingano spoke candidly about her transition from the Ultimate Fighting Championship to Bellator MMA.

“It was a very good decision to part the way we needed to part,” Zingano told MMA Fighting. “I have no ill relationship with the UFC, but the conversations and the way that they were going at the time of the split was, they went a way that was just made sense to have me see what else I wanted to go do.

“After shopping around to be intelligent about what I wanted to do next, Bellator was everything I could have asked for and was very authentic and straight forward with what this was going to look like. So far, it’s been everything,” Zingano added.

Zingano continued, explaining how she’s been treated in the lead-up to her Bellator debut.

“It’s been so mellow and supportive, just so much support,” she said. “They just want to treat you so good. They want you to enjoy your experience. Those are the things that I truly loved about the sport and martial arts when I first came up was just people wanting you to do good. Doing the things that need to be done in order for you to compete in your most optimal way.

“I’m experiencing this stress free, very comfortable week this week. Even with training camp, even with figuring out opponents, even with signing and showing up to different events. There was a whole new energy to it that just made me feel healthy and I got a bigger, better say in what everything needs to look like.”

This is not the first time Cat Zingano has opened up on her decision to move from the UFC to Bellator. In the immediate aftermath of her UFC release last summer, she had the following to say.

“I didn’t want to take the ultimatum this time,” Zingano said in her statement to ESPN (via MMA Mania). “So I guess you can say it was mutual. I had a project that was very, very important to me, and to the MMA community and fans, and I needed to put me, my son, my training and that first before I had anything to give to the UFC,” she added. Still, Cat made it clear that her fighting days are from from over.

“It’s shitty timing, but it happens, and I’m still a fighter and ready to fuck shit up.”

How do you think Cat Zingano will perform in Bellator?