Bobby Green praises his three MMA idols, receives response from “fan” Israel Adesanya

UFC lightweight Bobby Green praised his three MMA idols Nate Diaz, Dominick Cruz, and Israel Adesanya, and received a response “Izzy” himself.

Green, who takes on Alan Patrick at this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 35 event, has been very active during the COVID-19 UFC era, picking up back-to-back wins over Clay Guida and Lando Vannata since June. With his next fight just a couple of days away, Green gave some praise to the fighters who he called his “idols,” the men who helped “changed his life.”

On his 34th birthday, check out the video that Green posted on his Instagram below.

“I just got a message that the Stylebender is following me. What the f*ck? There’s three people I’ve ever wanted to meet in the UFC. Three, just three. And I’ve had the honor of meeting two of them,” Green said.

“One and number one and always will be number one is Nate Diaz. Two, Dominick Cruz, and three, the Stylebender. I haven’t met him yet — one day I’ll get the honor. Those are the three on my list. I’ve been honored to be graced with the presence of Nate Diaz. I’ve been honored to be blessed with the presence of Dominick Cruz. I got one more to go.”

Adesanya saw the video that Green posted and responded to him in the comments section, saying that he himself is a big “fan” of Green, praising his skills inside the Octagon.

Bobby Green: I don’t like to have idols but these men have changed my life. I have one more to go @natediaz209@dominickcruz@stylebender

Israel Adesanya: Bro, I love your flow, your shoulder roll…etc. You crazy and keep it real, I’m still just a fan. Keep going big dawg!!!

It’s a nice showing of camaraderie between two talented MMA fighters with a lot of respect for one another. As noted, Green fights this weekend at UFC on ESPN+ 35 against Patrick in a featured lightweight bout, while Adesanya puts the UFC middleweight title on the line in the main event of UFC 253 later this month against undefeated rival Paulo Costa.

