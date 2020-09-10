DAZN reportedly deemed Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jorge Masvidal “premium” opponents for Canelo Alvarez

Streaming service DAZN reportedly considered UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jorge Masvidal as “premium” opponents for boxing ace Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo recently entered into a high-profile lawsuit with DAZN, seeking $280M in damages.

The lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles federal court, stems from negotiations for a proposed September 12 fight for Canelo. According to Mike Coppinger of the Athletic, DAZN was unable to find the boxer a “premium” opponent for that date, and reportedly asked him to accept approximately half of $35M he should have made to take on a lesser-known foe.

Initially, it was unclear what exactly qualified as a “premium” opponent for Canelo, but boxing scribe Dan Rafael has shed some light on the situation.

Apparently, recent Canelo foes like Sergey Kovalev and Daniel Jacobs did not qualify as premium foes. Neither did prospective opponents such as Callum Smith or Billy Joe Saunders. Two-time Canelo opponent Gennady Golovkin did, however, as did Canelo’s promoter turned nemesis Oscar De La Hoya, and the aforementioned UFC stars Nurmagomedov and Masvidal.

One of the central issues in the Canelo/DAZN issue is that he is supposed to fight 2x per year with at least 1 fight being against a “premium” opponent. Fair enough. At issue is who constitutes a “premium” opponent. (more) — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) September 9, 2020

DAZN considers GGG “premium” but claims guys like Jacobs & Kovalev weren’t (I strongly disagree, especially given what DAZN paid for them.) DAZN has also not given Canelo a list of those are would be considered “premium” foes. (more) — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) September 9, 2020

DAZN approved Callum Smith & BJS for Canelo but not as “premium” guys & wanted to dramatically cut license fee. I’m told DAZN would consider (not joking) De La Hoya, Jorge Masvidal & Khabib “premium” foes even though Oscar is 47, not since ’08 & other guys aren’t boxers. (more) — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) September 9, 2020

According to Rafael, Canelo Alvarez likely just wants to fight—against any opponent—but expects to have his contract honored.

Canelo is willing to fight Smith and Saunders as well as the 3rd GGG fight, but that’s a heavy lift with no gate when the first fight did $27M in tickets and the second did $24M. Who’s making that up? This will be messy. — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) September 9, 2020

Canelo signed with DAZN in 2018, agreeing to a a five-year, 10-fight deal with a staggering $350M price tag. While he has fought three times since signing that deal, first knocking out Rocky Fielding, then defeating Jacobs by decision, and most recently knocking out Kovalev, things have evidently turned sour.

Stay tuned for more details on the ongoing lawsuit between Canelo Alvarez and DAZN—and on where Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jorge Masvidal fit into the situation—as new information arises.