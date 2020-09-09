Robin Black and Bellator launch new ‘Fight Secrets’ video series

Bellator MMA and combat sports analyst Robin Black have teamed up to create an intriguing new video series titled Fight Secrets.

The first episode of Fight Secrets, which delves into the subtleties of Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida’s games, debuted on the Bellator MMA YouTube channel on Wednesday. See it below:

Lyoto Machida and Phil Davis will collide in the main event of Bellator 245 this Friday. The bout will be a rematch of a 2013 fight in the UFC’s Octagon, which Davis won with a hotly debated decision. As Black points out, however, the pair’s second meeting figures to be very different than the first.

“That first meeting was seven years ago,” Black points out in the first episode of Fight Secrets. “Have you ever heard the saying ‘a man can not step into the same river twice, because it is not the same river, and he is not the same man?’ Every fight is a unique experience, and martial arts is a game of constant learning and upgrades and self-improvement. These two are completely different athletes, completely different artists, completely different human beings, and this is a completely different fight.”

The second episode of Robin Black and Bellator MMA’s Fight Secrets drops on Thursday, and will profile an upcoming fight between Juan Archuleta and Patrick Mix. Archuleta and Mix will collide in the main event of Bellator 246 this Saturday, September 12. The winner will be crowned the Bellator bantamweight champion after the division’s former champion, Kyoji Horiguchi, vacated the throne due to an injury.

If the first episode of Fight Secrets is any indication, the second instalment of the series will be an educational and informative look into the nuances of both fighters’ games.

What are your thoughts on the debut episode of Fight Secrets from Bellator and Robin Black?