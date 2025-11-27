Nate Diaz places huge bet on Jake Paul to defeat Anthony Joshua in Netflix boxing match

By BJ Penn Staff - November 27, 2025
Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua, boxing

Almost nobody believes Jake Paul can defeat Anthony Joshua when they box live on Netflix on December 19. There is at least one notable member of the combat sports community who is backing Paul, though. That would be Nate Diaz — and he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

Speaking on the social media platform X this week, Diaz revealed that he has placed a $20,000 wager on Paul to win. Given how big of an underdog Paul is, Diaz stands to win $142,000 if he’s right.

UFC veteran Nate Diaz places wild wager on Paul vs. Joshua

“I’ll takem both out same nite MMA fight,” Diaz wrote in his post, which included a screenshot of his alleged wager.

This is a bold—and some would say stupid—move on Diaz’s part. Joshua will have every meaningful advantage in his upcoming boxing match with Paul. He’s significantly larger, stronger, and more athletic. He’s vastly more experienced. Perhaps most importantly, he is exponentially more skilled, having sharpened his weapons against the best of the heavyweight division over the course of his carer.

Diaz is a long-time UFC veteran, and once fought Benson Henderson for the promotion’s lightweight title, though he came up short. He left the MMA promotion following a submission win over Tony Ferguson in 2022. Since then, he has been cutting his teeth as a boxer.

Diaz has competed in two pro boxing matches so far. In his most recent, he defeated fellow UFC outcast Jorge Masvidal by decision. In his first, he lost a decision to Paul. Perhaps he saw something in the ring that night that gave him confidence Paul can win. However, all signs point to the UFC veteran losing $20,000 next month. Most would agree Paul has no chance in the fight — and that includes combat sports expert Joe Rogan.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Johnson Jake Paul Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Zohran Mamdani, Donald Trump, UFC White House, MMA

NYC mayor elect Zohran Mamdani got sneak peek of UFC White House plans during Donald Trump visit

BJ Penn Staff - November 27, 2025
Joe Rogan, UFC, MMA, boxing, Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul

Joe Rogan explains what's in store for Jake Paul in 'terrifying' Anthony Joshua boxing match

BJ Penn Staff - November 27, 2025

There aren’t a lot of people who are giving Jake Paul a chance in his upcoming boxing match with Anthony Joshua. UFC commentator Joe Rogan certainly isn’t.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Andrei Arlovski, UFC Vegas 84, Results, UFC
UFC

Waldo Cortes-Acosta's coach reveals desire to battle UFC heavyweight legend

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2025

Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s coach Javier Torres has revealed that their team would like to face UFC legend Derrick Lewis.

Merab Dvalishvili punches Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili reveals why he isn't a fan of Umar Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has revealed why he isn’t a big fan of former foe Umar Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Conor McGregor to a rehab facility in Dagestan

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has invited Conor McGregor to a rehabilitation facility in Dagestan as their feud continues.

Keith Jardine

Keith Jardine: Keanu Reeves is "100% action", Batista "wanted me to come grapple"

Dylan Bowker - November 26, 2025
Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones visiting Russia: “Why is [he] not with his family on Thanksgiving?”

Dylan Bowker - November 26, 2025

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Jon Jones’ travel efforts in Chechnya and wondered why his long-time rival was not on home soil for a popular American holiday. A video was circulating around social media of Jones enjoying some Chechen cuisine during his recent foray in Russia, which has seen him utilize exotic weapons with Ramzan Kadyrov and get into some wrestling-related hijinks with Khamzat Chimaev.

Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan: "[Michael] Chandler is Nobody. UFC tried to make him a superstar"

Dylan Bowker - November 26, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan does not rate Michael Chandler highly as a top-level MMA fighter and indicated as such when blasting the former multi-time Bellator MMA champion in a recent interview. The conversation in question took place on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel as Tsarukyan fielded several subjects in the wake of his recent submission win over Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul believes Anthony Joshua is in for a 'long night' when they box

Cole Shelton - November 26, 2025

Jake Paul has full confidence he will shock the world.

Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
UFC

Jon Jones wouldn't mind if he doesn't get top billing for UFC White House card

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 26, 2025

If Jon Jones is a part of the UFC White House card but he doesn’t get the main event spot, he won’t complain about it.