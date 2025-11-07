Jon Jones gets honest about missing out on fight with ‘intimidating’ Anthony Johnson

Controversial UFC star Jon Jones has spoken candidly about missing out on fighting Anthony Johnson way back at UFC 187.

Throughout the course of his career, Jon Jones fought some of the baddest dudes in all of mixed martial arts. He constantly went out there and challenged himself at the elite level, firmly establishing himself as the greatest light heavyweight of all time by a country mile.

In equal measure, Jones is still chasing down big fights in the present day, and he’s currently eyeing up a return at the UFC White House event next summer. Whether or not he is given the opportunity to shine on the big stage once again remains to be seen, but either way, ‘Bones’ has already carved out a pretty interesting legacy in the sport.

In a recent interview, Jones named Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson as one fighter who he wishes he could have shared the cage with.

Jones discusses failed Johnson fight

“I ended up getting in trouble and not being able to fight against Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson,” Jones said on “No Scripts Podcast.” “Rest in peace. Man, that kid was so respectful. He’s one of the scariest, but most respectful people ever. I really missed out on that one, not being able to share the ring with such a human being.”

“At the same time, somewhere in my heart, I was glad that I got in trouble,” Jones said. “He was a scary cat. That’s one that everybody missed out on. He really intimidated me a lot, but that’s my job, to go out there against guys that are very intimidating, and I put myself on the line, and I do it with love. But yeah, man. Sucks that I didn’t get to share the ring with him. That’s the fight I missed out on.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie