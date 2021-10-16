Deiveson Figueiredo very happy to take the head off ‘traitor’ Brandon Moreno: “He betrayed Cejudo”

Deiveson Figueiredo will be very happy to take the head off Brandon Moreno in their upcoming trilogy, this after the Mexican allegedly betrayed Henry Cejudo.

Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA) and Moreno (19-5-2 MMA) are set to collide for a third time at UFC 270 on January 22. The pair initially met in December of 2020 at UFC 256, where after five rounds of thrilling action their fight was ruled a majority draw.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno would have an immediate rematch this past June at UFC 263, with ‘The Assassin Baby’ dethroning the Brazilian by way of third round submission.

Ahead of their highly anticipated trilogy, Figueiredo has moved his camp from Brazil to North America and is now training with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

The move has not only paid dividends in terms of growing his skillset, but according to Deiveson he now has extra motivation to behead Moreno, this after discovering Brandon is a ‘traitor’.

“I come here because the main thing was the focus and I wanted to be out of my gym,” Figueiredo told MMAJunkie. “But I wanted to be with Cejudo and Eric because he’s the champion and he made the champion. Lions walk with lions.”

Deiveson Figueiredo continued:

“I love to be here and when I arrived Cejudo told me about Brandon Moreno, what Brandon Moreno did with him. Moreno lived two years in Cejudo’s house and after that left for another camp to help Benavidez fight Cejudo. He betrayed Cejudo. I’m going to be very happy in taking Moreno’s head off and giving it to Cejudo because in our sport you can’t be a traitor.”

Brandon Moreno had trained under Henry Cejudo prior to joining the cast of TUF 24 where he was ultimately coached by Joseph Benavidez.

