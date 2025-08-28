Josh Thomson explains why Anthony Johnson ‘destroys’ Alex Pereira in fantasy UFC fight
MMA analyst Josh Thomson believes that Anthony Johnson would’ve defeated Alex Pereira in a hypothetical UFC fantasy fight.
It’s been almost three years since Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson passed away. The former mixed martial arts star was seen as a trailblazer in many ways in the sport, with his phenomenal power being seen as his greatest weapon. He fought and beat some of the very best throughout the course of his career, and he’ll forever be remembered as one of the greats.
Nowadays, it’s pretty common for fight fans to talk about dream matchups that they would’ve loved to have seen in years gone by. One such example of this came recently when fans debated over who would win in a fight between Anthony Johnson and Alex Pereira.
It’s a pretty interesting conversation to have, and in the eyes of Josh Thomson, there’s one clear winner: Anthony Johnson.
I’m a huge Alex fan but Rumble destroys him. To fast and way more power than anyone who’s already knocked Alex out. Plus, rumble could wrestle if things went south.
— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 27, 2025
Thomson on Johnson vs Pereira
“I’m a huge Alex fan but Rumble destroys him. To fast and way more power than anyone who’s already knocked Alex out. Plus, rumble could wrestle if things went south.”
Thomson also gave his opinion on a potential Aspinall vs Pereira collision.
“I think aspinall would double leg pereira and sub him in like a minute, he’s said outright if he fought pereira he doesn’t care to strike and has no shame in it being an mma fight”
Who do you believe would’ve been the one to walk away with their hand raised? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
