Josh Thomson explains why Anthony Johnson ‘destroys’ Alex Pereira in fantasy UFC fight

MMA analyst Josh Thomson believes that Anthony Johnson would’ve defeated Alex Pereira in a hypothetical UFC fantasy fight.

It’s been almost three years since Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson passed away. The former mixed martial arts star was seen as a trailblazer in many ways in the sport, with his phenomenal power being seen as his greatest weapon. He fought and beat some of the very best throughout the course of his career, and he’ll forever be remembered as one of the greats.

Nowadays, it’s pretty common for fight fans to talk about dream matchups that they would’ve loved to have seen in years gone by. One such example of this came recently when fans debated over who would win in a fight between Anthony Johnson and Alex Pereira.

It’s a pretty interesting conversation to have, and in the eyes of Josh Thomson, there’s one clear winner: Anthony Johnson.