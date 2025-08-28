Josh Thomson explains why Anthony Johnson ‘destroys’ Alex Pereira in fantasy UFC fight

By Harry Kettle - August 28, 2025

MMA analyst Josh Thomson believes that Anthony Johnson would’ve defeated Alex Pereira in a hypothetical UFC fantasy fight.

Anthony Johnson

It’s been almost three years since Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson passed away. The former mixed martial arts star was seen as a trailblazer in many ways in the sport, with his phenomenal power being seen as his greatest weapon. He fought and beat some of the very best throughout the course of his career, and he’ll forever be remembered as one of the greats.

RELATED: Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death caused by organ failure due to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis

Nowadays, it’s pretty common for fight fans to talk about dream matchups that they would’ve loved to have seen in years gone by. One such example of this came recently when fans debated over who would win in a fight between Anthony Johnson and Alex Pereira.

It’s a pretty interesting conversation to have, and in the eyes of Josh Thomson, there’s one clear winner: Anthony Johnson.

 

Thomson on Johnson vs Pereira

“I’m a huge Alex fan but Rumble destroys him. To fast and way more power than anyone who’s already knocked Alex out. Plus, rumble could wrestle if things went south.”

Thomson also gave his opinion on a potential Aspinall vs Pereira collision.

“I think aspinall would double leg pereira and sub him in like a minute, he’s said outright if he fought pereira he doesn’t care to strike and has no shame in it being an mma fight”

Who do you believe would’ve been the one to walk away with their hand raised? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Anthony Johnson Josh Thomson UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev’s manager explains why Khamzat Chimaev superfight won’t happen

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2025
Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira not retiring, "motivated for another run at the belt”, per coach

Dylan Bowker - August 27, 2025

Some rumors were floating around about Charles Oliveira potentially retiring in his next fight at UFC Rio but his coach has dispelled these rumors and given ‘Do Bronx’ fans something to be excited about.

UFC Legacy Belt
UFC

Former UFC Title Challenger aims to break 4 fight skid in return booking

Dylan Bowker - August 27, 2025

A former UFC bantamweight title challenger has booked their return bout with the goal of returning to the win column after a four-fight drought. Mayra Bueno Silva is set to clash with surging star Jacqueline Cavalcanti at a UFC Fight Night card set to transpire in Las Vegas on November 8th. The news of this bout booking was confirmed by MMA Fighting after confirmation from multiple sources following an initial report by Ag. Fight.

Syko Stu Raja Jackson
UFC

Syko Stu awake and communicating after Raja Jackson incident, friend reveals

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2025

Syko Stu, the wrestler that Raja Jackson attacked, is awake and communicating after being transported to the hospital.

UFC glove touch
UFC

UFC Shanghai winner denies faking glove touch: 'We were practicing that all the time'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 27, 2025

One fighter who emerged victorious at UFC Shanghai says he never faked a glove touch.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria's next fight should be against Paddy Pimblett, says ex-UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 27, 2025
Bryan Battle
UFC

Bryan Battle breaks his silence on being released by the UFC

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2025

Former UFC fighter Bryan Battle has spoken out on being released from the promotion after once again missing weight.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis vs Paulo Costa should be the next fight, says MMA analyst

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2025

Chael Sonnen believes that Dricus du Plessis vs Paulo Costa is a smart fight to make in the middleweight division.

Ronda Rousey UFC walkout
UFC

First Woman to Fight in UFC eyes Hall of Fame after PFL title win

Dylan Bowker - August 26, 2025

A pioneer of the sport who took on Ronda Rousey in the first-ever women’s fight in UFC history thinks a Hall of Fame induction is due after capturing even more championship gold recently.

Tracy Cortez, UFC Sao Paulo
UFC

Tracy Cortez secures big rematch for UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - August 26, 2025

Tracy Cortez has a big sequel clash in her future and will reportedly returning to the octagon at UFC 322 to take part in that. Over six years since their initial meeting under the Invicta FC banner, Cortez will be running things back with Erin Blanchfield but this time in the UFC’s octagon on a targeted November 15th card. This news was first reported on by MMA Junkie.