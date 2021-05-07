Anthony Johnson excited for “fun” fights in return to MMA at Bellator 258

Former UFC light heavyweight Anthony Johnson is excited about his return to MMA at Bellator 258, saying that he wants to have “fun” fights.

Johnson returns from a four-year layoff when he takes on Jose Augusto Azevedo this Friday night at Bellator 258 as part of the Bellator World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. Johnson was originally targeted to fight Yoel Romero, but after Romero was removed due to a medical issue, Azevedo stepped up on short notice. For Johnson, it’s disappointing because he was really looking forward to throwing down and banging with Romero. But going in there and getting to mix it up with someone like Azevedo is also exciting for him.

Speaking to Chisanga Malata of The Sun, Johnson admitted that he is tired of putting so much pressure on himself to go in there and become a world champion. For “Rumble,” this chance at having a second career rebirth is all about having fun. He is excited to go in there this weekend and mix it up with Azevedo and finally have fun at his craft again. It’s been four years away, and Johnson is looking forward to finally having some fun again.

“At first, I wanted to compete and win a world title because I knew I was supposed to win a world title. I felt it. But now, it’s just about having fun and doing my best and seeing what happens. I’m not gonna put that pressure on myself and say, ‘Oh you need to win a world title. You need to do this, you need to do that.’ Nah. I’ve done did that already. I’m done putting that type of pressure on myself. Now, it’s about living my life and having as much fun as I can and keeping the fans and the organization excited,” Johnson said.

