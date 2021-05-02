Photo | Anthony Johnson lean and mean ahead of Bellator debut

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Johnson looks lean and mean ahead of his promotional debut for Bellator next weekend.

Johnson was set to make his promotional debut next Friday night against former UFC fighter Yoel Romero at Bellator 258 as part of the promotion’s 205lbs Grand Prix. Unfortunately, Romero had to withdraw from the tournament this week due to a medical issue, which temporarily left Johnson without an opponent. Bellator ended up finding Team Pitbull representative Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros to take the fight on short notice.

Johnson hasn’t fought since April 2017, when he lost by submission to Daniel Cormier in a failed bid to become the UFC light heavyweight champion. Following that loss, “Rumble” took several years off to do business ventures outside of the cage and to heal his body. Now that he is ready to return to the cage, Johnson has been training at Sanford MMA and getting in phenomenal training. Check out the recent photos the lean and mean version of “Rumble” posted. Considering this is a man who used to fight at heavyweight, his physical transformation back into a lean and mean light heavyweight is impressive to see.

Sanford MMA is one of the best camps in MMA right now and so it’s not surprising to see that Johnson has got in some great work this camp. He looks absolutely phenomenal as he gears up for his return to the cage. The last time we saw Johnson fighting he was one of the top-three light heavyweight fighters in the world. Though it’s been four years since he’s last stepped into the cage, there’s no reason to think he won’t be as effective in his return to MMA as he takes part in the Bellator World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix.

How excited are you to see Anthony Johnson fight for Bellator?