Donald Cerrone says Dana White talking about retirement “hurt”

UFC welterweight legend Donald Cerrone said that when UFC president Dana White suggested he should retire from MMA, he was “hurt.”

Cerrone returns to the Octagon this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 26 when he meets Alex Morono in the co-main event of the evening. Cerrone was originally set to fight Diego Sanchez in what was potentially a retirement fight for both men. Instead, Sanchez was pulled from the card after the UFC released him and replaced him with Morono. For Cerrone, this fight against Morono represents an opportunity to snap a five-fight winless skid, a bad streak that temporarily had White suggesting that he Cerrone might retire.

However, the UFC is letting Cerrone have another kick at the can and this weekend he takes on Morono. With five straight fights without a win, this is a hugely important fight for “Cowboy” if he wants to avoid having the dreaded ‘talk’ with White. To that end, Cerrone admitted that he took a slower approach to fight this year. Oftentimes, Cerrone is fighting four or five times a year, but so far in 2021, this will be his first time back in the Octagon.

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC Vegas 26, Cerrone admitted that the talk from White about him potentially hanging up his gloves hurt him, but ultimately it was probably for the best as the comments were taken to heart and Cerrone decided to take it easy this year.

“Hell yeah, it hurt. Of course. But we took a little slower approach this year, and I don’t know. I am getting old. I am. I need to slow my fighting down a little bit, for sure. Let my head heal. But sh*t, we’re ready,” Cerrone said (h/t BloodyElbow.com).

