Video | Kayla Harrison scores another brutal finish at PFL 3

Kayla Harrison took her professional MMA record to 9-0 and began her 2021 PFL campaign with a decisive win over Mariana Morais last night.

The finish came less than 90 seconds into the first round of their contest with Harrison, who won the 2019 PFL Women’s Lightweight Championship, hoping to repeat as champion this season.

The win was as dominant as many expected it to be and as we look ahead to the remainder of the tournament, many already believe it’s tough to imagine a scenario in which Harrison doesn’t clean house in the rest of her fights.

As you can see, last night was pretty much a one-sided beatdown for as long as it lasted.

The first round finish ensures that Harrison gets a solid six points on the board to begin proceedings with her hope being that she can keep this momentum going.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been tipped for superstardom ever since she entered mixed martial arts. While she’s been able to live up to the hype thus far, many aren’t going to be happy until she makes the jump over to either the UFC or Bellator.

The two opponents that have been consistently proposed are Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg, both of whom have expressed interest in the idea in the past.

We all saw her fellow judoka Ronda Rousey rise up through the ranks and tear through women’s MMA with ruthless precision. Of course, her run at the top eventually came to an end, but Harrison appears to have all of the tools necessary to keep this hype train going long into the future.

