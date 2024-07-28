UFC 304 Results: Belal Muhammad defeats Leon Edwards (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

Edwards (22-3 MMA) and Muhammad (23-3 MMA) first met back in March of 2021 where the end result was a no-contest ruling due to an accidental eye poke.

Leon Edwards will enter the contest on a thirteen-fight unbeaten streak. ‘Rocky’ was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC 296 event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington. Prior that, the Birmingham native was coming off back-to-back wins over Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a ten-fight unbeaten streak, his most recent Octagon appearance resulting in a unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns. Prior to that, ‘Remember the Name’ was coming off a TKO victory over Sean Brady at UFC 280 in 2022.

Round one of the UFC 304 main event begins and it takes Belal Muhammad just 30 seconds to get Leon Edwards down to the canvas. ‘Rocky’ grabs a hold of Muhammad’s head as he attempts to unload ground strikes. Edwards scrambles to his feet, Muhammad follows him and presses him against the cage. Edwards turns Muhammad into the fence and level changes himself, but Muhammad blocks a takedown attempt. The champ lands some knees to the thigh of the challenger. Edwards lands an elbow on the break. Leon Edwards with some nice punches and then a body kick. He lands a knee to the body and then an uppercut, then rips a body kick. Belal Muhammad responds with a left hook and then an uppercut. Muhammad follows it up with a jab and then a takedown. Edwards looked a little stunned there. Round one comes to a close.

Round two of the UFC 304 headliner begins and Belal Muhammad comes out pumping his jab. Edwards replies with some low kicks. Muhammad’s punches are finding a home now. The challenger dives on a takedown attempt. Edwards defends and tries to move away from the fence. ‘Remember the Name’ is right back in on a takedown and this time he gets it. He tries to take Edwards’ back. Muhammad lifts Edwards and dumps him on his head. He tries to take the back, but ‘Rocky’ won’t let him. Edwards switches things up and drags Muhammad down. He tries to take his back, but Muhammad spins out.

Leon Edwards standing on his head 😳😳#UFC304 pic.twitter.com/bplBVdxUl1 — Sideline Recaps (@SidelineRecaps) July 28, 2024

Round three of the UFC 304 main event begins and Leon Edwards comes forward with some kicks. Belal Muhammad is letting his hands go in there. He shoots in and scores another takedown. Edwards gets up and scrambles to take the back of the challenger. Edwards knocks out one of Muhammad’s legs and then gets both hooks in. He’s working for a rear-naked choke. Edwards locks in a body triangle but he can’t secure the choke and we head to round four.

Round four of the UFC 304 headliner begins and Leon Edwards lands some good shots to begin the fourth frame. Belal Muhammad counters with a nice combination. The challenger lands a big 1-2 with the chamop against the cage. Muhammad ducks down for the takedown, he gets Edwards down to a knee and then jumps on Edwards’ back. Muhammad has the body triangle locked in. After a couple of minutes, Edwards scrambles and spins himself into top position. The round comes to an end.

We've heard those words before… 🤔 Desperation from Leon Edwards' corner going into our final round! #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/kalHBExjJH — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 28, 2024

The fifth and final round of the UFC 304 headliner begins and Leon Edwards likely needs a finish if he wants to retain his belt. Belal Muhammad opens with a combination. Edwards sneaks in a jab. Belal shoots but Leon stuffs it. Edwards gets stuck on the fence and Muhammad level changes. Edwards blocks the early takedown, but Belal eventually gets on his back. The challenger sinks in a body triangle. With 40 seconds left, Edwards reverses the position! He lands a huge elbow that splits Muhammad wide open. It proceeds to be too little too late for the champ as the horn sounds to end the fight.

AND NEW! 🗣️ BELAL MUHAMMAD IS THE WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD 🏆 #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/cVZ4DbQLbb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 28, 2024

Official UFC 304 Results: Belal Muhammad def. Leon Edwards by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

