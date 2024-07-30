Manel Kape alleges Muhammad Mokaev tapped to a guillotine in UFC 304 fight

Manel Kape rips UFC 304 referee for missing potential tap

In a recent tweet, Kape cried robbery after UFC 304.

You can clearly see the moment when Mokaev Tap ✋🏾. Before the fight we were warned by the same referee that any manipulation of tap or dirty games the judge would end the fight or have removed the point . But ?? #taporfaketapitstap ✋🏾 pic.twitter.com/uW1XS72a2C — マネル・ケイプ موسى Manel Kape (@ManelKape) July 29, 2024

“You can clearly see the moment when Mokaev Tap,” Kape tweeted Monday. “Before the fight we were warned by the same referee that any manipulation of tap or dirty games the judge would end the fight or have removed the point . But ??”

As of this writing, Mokaev hasn’t responded to Kape’s post-fight claims. He was removed from the UFC flyweight rankings shortly after the win against Kape.

The loss to Mokaev snapped a four-fight winning streak for Kape. Before falling to Mokaev, he earned recent wins over the likes of Felipe dos Santos and David Dvořák.

Some fans challenged Kape’s notion that Mokaev tapped to the submission attempt, with one X user saying:

“He didn’t tap. Y’all both blew it. [In my opinion] both could have done way more.”

The bad blood between Kape and Mokaev seemed squashed when they embraced after the fight inside the cage. But, tensions remain thick, and Kape feels he was wronged by the official and deserved the victory.