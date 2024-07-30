Manel Kape alleges Muhammad Mokaev tapped to a guillotine in UFC 304 fight

By Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape feels he should’ve been awarded a submission win over Muhammad Mokaev.

Manel Kape

Mokaev defeated Kape by unanimous decision to remain unbeaten in his professional MMA career at UFC 304. While the fight week beef between Mokaev and Kape entertained fans and pundits alike, it wasn’t enough to produce a barn-burner inside the Octagon.

After the event, Mokaev was cut by the UFC matchmakers and won’t be re-signed to a new contract. This, despite a 7-0 run in the promotion and being on the doorstep of a potential flyweight title shot.

Midway through Round 3, Kape pulled guard and nearly sunk in a fight-sealing guillotine choke to earn the come-from-behind victory against Mokaev. According to Kape, he should’ve been awarded the win after claiming Mokaev tapped to the guillotine attempt.

Manel Kape rips UFC 304 referee for missing potential tap

In a recent tweet, Kape cried robbery after UFC 304.

“You can clearly see the moment when Mokaev Tap,” Kape tweeted Monday. “Before the fight we were warned by the same referee that any manipulation of tap or dirty games the judge would end the fight or have removed the point . But ??”

As of this writing, Mokaev hasn’t responded to Kape’s post-fight claims. He was removed from the UFC flyweight rankings shortly after the win against Kape.

The loss to Mokaev snapped a four-fight winning streak for Kape. Before falling to Mokaev, he earned recent wins over the likes of Felipe dos Santos and David Dvořák.

Some fans challenged Kape’s notion that Mokaev tapped to the submission attempt, with one X user saying:

“He didn’t tap. Y’all both blew it. [In my opinion] both could have done way more.”

The bad blood between Kape and Mokaev seemed squashed when they embraced after the fight inside the cage. But, tensions remain thick, and Kape feels he was wronged by the official and deserved the victory.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Manel Kape Muhammad Mokaev UFC

Related

Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen explains why Sean O'Malley fight will be a "tough one" for Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024
Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards
UFC

Belal Muhammad declares himself the "Best boxer in MMA" after UFC 304 title win

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

Newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad feels he earned more than a world championship against Leon Edwards.

Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier points to one top-tier fight missing from Noche UFC PPV card

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks one fight should be added to the promotion’s upcoming pay-per-view at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman lays out plan to take "welterweight strap back" after Belal Muhammad becomes champ at UFC 304

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

Kamaru Usman is focused on reclaiming his welterweight title.

Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards promises to regain welterweight title in first statement after UFC 304 loss: "I will get this back in blood"

Josh Evanoff - July 29, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will be back.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway

REPORT | Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway added to UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi following Islam Makhachev injury

Josh Evanoff - July 29, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley promises he'd beat Conor McGregor in a fight as bad blood boils

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley remains torn in his stance regarding Conor McGregor following the recent beef between the two sides.

Arnold Allen, Giga Chikadze
Giga Chikadze

Giga Chikadze hits back at Arnold Allen over post-UFC 304 fight comments

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

There remains little love between UFC featherweight contenders Giga Chikadze and Arnold Allen just hours after their UFC 304 clash.

Chris Curtis, Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

Chris Curtis vs. Kevin Holland added to UFC 307

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

A UFC middleweight clash between exciting brawlers Chris Curtis and Kevin Holland is booked for UFC 307 on October 5th.

Bobby Green
Paddy Pimblett

Bobby Green issues statement after submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304: "I had a bad night"

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

Bobby Green has issued a statement after his first-round submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304.