UFC champion Belal Muhammad takes aim at “so-called experts” Demetrious Johnson and Kamaru Usman: “They don’t know what they’re talking about”

UFC champion Belal Muhammad is taking aim at ‘so-called experts’ Demetrious Johnson and Kamaru Usman.

‘Remember the Name’ (24-3 MMA) is riding high after defeating Leon Edwards (22-4 MMA) to win welterweight gold last weekend at UFC 304 which took place at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

During a recent appearance on the ‘Anik & Florian Podcast’, Belal Muhammad shared how he felt about those who doubted his ability to defeat Edwards:

“I just want to be like, ‘I told you so,’ to all the people out there who sit there and act like they’re so-called experts. Even these fighters—like Demetrious Johnson, who thinks he’s a great analyst; he sucks. Usman sucks at analyzing stuff. All these guys, they don’t know what they’re talking about. When you get into the cage with me, it’s different.”

It’s true that former UFC champions Usman and Johnson spoke pre-fight about Belal’s chances, doubting he could get past ‘Rocky’ at UFC 304.

Continuing, Belal Muhammad shared (h/t MMANews):

“You think it’s slow, then you get punched in the face, and you realize it’s fast. You think I don’t hit hard, then you get hit in the mouth and back down. ‘Yeah, if Leon Edwards wasn’t getting hurt, he would have stepped forward the whole time and planted his feet. But he was getting punched in the mouth, he was getting hurt, and he was backing up to the cage like a coward.”

It is expected that Muhammad’s first title defense will be against the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0 MMA). ‘Nomad’ last fought and defeated Stephen Thompson (17-7 MMA) last December at UFC 296.

