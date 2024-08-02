Takeru to make much-awaited return against Black Panther at ONE Friday Fights 81

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2024

Fight fans can finally mark their calendars as Takeru Segawa‘s highly anticipated return to the ring is official. 

Takeru Segawa

During a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, July 31, it was confirmed that the Japanese superstar would make his comeback at ONE Friday Fights 81 on September 27. This event airs live in Asian primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On this card, Takeru goes head-to-head with Black Panther in a must-see flyweight kickboxing duel.

This outing marks his second appearance in ONE Championship. It comes on the heels of his gallant stand against ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his promotional debut this past January.

Despite falling short in his bid for 26 pounds of gold, Takeru demonstrated his exceptional striking prowess.

This gutsy performance further cemented his reputation as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport today. In addition, it earned him the #2 spot in the bracket’s rankings.

Now, with renewed determination, “The Natural Born Crusher” aims to get back on the winning track and secure another shot at Superlek.

Black Panther looks to claim career’s biggest win over Takeru

But standing in Takeru Segawa’s way is Black Panther, who has been on a tear under the organization’s banner.

A product of Team Mehdi Zatout, the Thai striker is riding high on an impressive three-fight winning streak.

His most recent victory was a stunning knockout of Ali Saldoev last July, reinforcing his status as a rising star in the division.

Black Panther is well aware of Takeru’s superstardom and the significant attention their matchup will attract.

A victory over the Japanese sensation would catapult him into the upper echelons of the weight class, making this encounter one of the most intriguing and high-stakes bouts of the year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

John Lineker

John Lineker draws Asa Ten Pow for Muay Thai debut at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2024
Hiroki Akimoto
ONE Championship

Hiroki Akimoto battles Ilias Ennahachi at ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 1, 2024

ONE Friday Fights 81 is shaping up to be an elite striking showcase after the addition of an intriguing bantamweight kickboxing bout. 

Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly targets emphatic win over Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 31, 2024

Danielle Kelly plans to give Mayssa Bastos a dose of her own medicine when they clash at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. 

Gustavo Balart
ONE Championship

Gustavo Balart determined to give family “the life they deserved”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 31, 2024

Gustavo Balart isn’t just pursuing his dreams at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video – he’s doing it for his family. 

Yu Yau Pui
ONE Championship

Yu Yau Pui relishes underdog role against Amy Pirnie at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 30, 2024

Despite the buzz surrounding her name, Yu Yau Pui is keeping her feet firmly on the ground as she heads into her next assignment. 

Aaron Canarte

Aaron Canarte eager to bounce back at Shamil Gasanov’s expense

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 29, 2024
Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 24: How to watch live in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 29, 2024

As the summer heats up, August promises to be a sizzling month for martial arts fans, with ONE Championship delivering another action-packed card to the U.S. primetime audience. 

Elias Mahmoudi
ONE Championship

Elias Mahmoudi determined to “put on a show” at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 28, 2024

Elias Mahmoudi is ready to continue his quest for another ONE World Title shot. 

Petchtanong Petchfergus
ONE Championship

Two fighters shake up ONE Championship rankings

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 25, 2024

After a couple of breakout performances in ONE Championship’s last two premium live events, two divisions have experienced some major movement.

Hiroba Minowa
ONE Championship

Official: Hiroba Minowa vs. Sanzhar Zakirov added to ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 24, 2024

ONE Championship’s much-awaited return to the U.S. plays host to an intriguing strawweight MMA matchup on its supporting card. 