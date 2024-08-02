Takeru to make much-awaited return against Black Panther at ONE Friday Fights 81

Fight fans can finally mark their calendars as Takeru Segawa‘s highly anticipated return to the ring is official.

During a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, July 31, it was confirmed that the Japanese superstar would make his comeback at ONE Friday Fights 81 on September 27. This event airs live in Asian primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On this card, Takeru goes head-to-head with Black Panther in a must-see flyweight kickboxing duel.

This outing marks his second appearance in ONE Championship. It comes on the heels of his gallant stand against ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his promotional debut this past January.

Despite falling short in his bid for 26 pounds of gold, Takeru demonstrated his exceptional striking prowess.

This gutsy performance further cemented his reputation as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport today. In addition, it earned him the #2 spot in the bracket’s rankings.

Now, with renewed determination, “The Natural Born Crusher” aims to get back on the winning track and secure another shot at Superlek.