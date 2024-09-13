Joe Rogan makes the case for a Kamaru Usman title shot vs. Belal Muhammad: “He earned it!”

By Curtis Calhoun - September 12, 2024

Joe Rogan believes former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman should get a title shot despite a three-fight losing skid inside the Octagon.

Belal Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight belt earlier this year at UFC 304. Muhammad, after earning the title, is plotting his return to make his first title defense as a UFC champion.

Undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov is the favorite to face Muhammad at a later date. But, Usman is also in the mix after the two sides went back and forth on social media in recent weeks.

Rogan believes that despite Rakhmonov’s case for the title shot, the UFC should capitalize on Usman’s short career window and book him for the belt.

Joe Rogan wants Belal Muhammad vs. Kamaru Usman next

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan endorsed Usman for the next UFC welterweight title shot.

“I think they give him Kamaru [Usman], that’s the big money fight, it’s the smart fight. They owe Kamaru for Kamaru taking Khamzat [Chimaev] on 10 days’ notice,” Rogan said. “And also, a three-rounder instead of a five-rounder when he won the third…it looked to me like he was coming on in the third. He had to figure him out, and also he had to trust his gas tank. The guy trained ten days for one of the scariest motherf***ers on Earth. On Earth! I say you gotta give it to Kamaru because I think Kamaru earned it from that alone…

“You don’t have many more years of Kamaru now, he’s like 37…I say give him another shot. Shavkat [Rakhmonov], with every win he’s a legend. Bigger and bigger legend.”

Usman’s last win was against Colby Covington at UFC 268. After the unanimous decision win, he lost back-to-back title fights to Leon Edwards, including a vicious head kick knockout at UFC 278.

