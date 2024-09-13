Joe Rogan makes the case for a Kamaru Usman title shot vs. Belal Muhammad: “He earned it!”

Joe Rogan believes former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman should get a title shot despite a three-fight losing skid inside the Octagon.

Belal Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight belt earlier this year at UFC 304. Muhammad, after earning the title, is plotting his return to make his first title defense as a UFC champion.

Undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov is the favorite to face Muhammad at a later date. But, Usman is also in the mix after the two sides went back and forth on social media in recent weeks.

Rogan believes that despite Rakhmonov’s case for the title shot, the UFC should capitalize on Usman’s short career window and book him for the belt.