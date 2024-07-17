Aljamain Sterling makes another push to fight Movsar Evloev later this year

By Harry Kettle - July 17, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling continues to push for a fight against featherweight rival Movsar Evloev.

Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling

As we know, Aljamain Sterling is a former UFC bantamweight champion. Now, he’s got his sights set on a second world title. He has made the shift up to 145 pounds, and his hope is that he can take over the featherweight division in the same manner. Alas, it’s going to be easier said than done.

RELATED: Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling following comments of a potential fight: “Brave for you to talk about me”

The 34-year-old got off to a winning start with a unanimous decision triumph over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300. For his next bout, he’s made it crystal clear that he is hungry to take on Movsar Evloev in an attempt to really prove himself at the elite level.

In a recent tweet, ‘Funk Master’ provided an update on how negotiations are going.

Sterling questions Evloev fight

“I’m trying to fight Movsar [Evloev] at #UFCParis but we’re having some trouble pulling this off. Otherwise we will have to push the date further back to the 1st week of October. What do the people want? September in Paris, October PPV card, or Oct Apex main event?”

Evloev holds an 18-0 professional mixed martial arts record which includes wins over Dan Ige, Diego Lopes and Arnold Allen. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels as if he has a real opportunity to try and become world champion. Of course, beating a former champ like Sterling certainly won’t do him any harm in the long run.

What do you expect to happen if Aljamain Sterling and Movsar Evloev do end up colliding in the featherweight division? Will it happen in the next few months? Let us know your thoughts on this potential rivalry, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

