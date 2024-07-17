Aljamain Sterling makes another push to fight Movsar Evloev later this year

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling continues to push for a fight against featherweight rival Movsar Evloev.

As we know, Aljamain Sterling is a former UFC bantamweight champion. Now, he’s got his sights set on a second world title. He has made the shift up to 145 pounds, and his hope is that he can take over the featherweight division in the same manner. Alas, it’s going to be easier said than done.

The 34-year-old got off to a winning start with a unanimous decision triumph over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300. For his next bout, he’s made it crystal clear that he is hungry to take on Movsar Evloev in an attempt to really prove himself at the elite level.

In a recent tweet, ‘Funk Master’ provided an update on how negotiations are going.