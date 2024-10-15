Belal Muhammad has no fear of Shavkat Rakhmonov ahead of UFC 310, says coach

Shavkat Rakhmonov ‘Doesn’t Scare’ Belal Muhammad or His Team

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, coach Mike Valle heaped praise on Belal Muhammad. He said that while Shavkat Rakhmonov is a worthy foe, he has no doubt that “Remember the Name” will retain his gold.

“It’s a great challenge,” Valle told MMA Junkie. “It’s a great code to crack. I can’t wait for it. There’s all this hype behind him and he’s a great guy. He’s a great fighter, too. Belal is unreal, too. He’s the best in the world at fighting.

“And he’s the best in the world at going back, going sideways, putting pressure, not going to the ground. So it doesn’t matter where the fight may take place. He’s willing to go forward, go back, go to the side, fight on top, fight behind. It really doesn’t scare us. Whatever it is, let’s go.”

Muhammad captured the UFC Welterweight Championship back in July. He defeated Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304. Muhammad scored the unanimous decision win in enemy territory.

Rakhmonov earned his shot at UFC gold thanks to his 18-fight winning streak. He has yet to taste defeat in his pro MMA career. Rakhmonov is 6-0 under the UFC banner and has wins over the likes of Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, and Neil Magny.