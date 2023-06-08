Jorge Masvidal casts light on alleged assault of Colby Covington: “I wasn’t even there bro!”

By Josh Evanoff - June 8, 2023

Former UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has discussed his altercation with Colby Covington.

Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal

‘Gamebred’ and ‘Chaos’ fought last March in the main event of UFC 272. In that outing, Covington dominated in the battle of friends-turned-foes, as he won by unanimous decision. However, the fight itself did nothing to stop the trash-talking between the two. In the following weeks, Masvidal and Covington continued to throw verbal shots at one another.

That all led up to an altercation at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami later that month. Allegedly, Masvidal attacked Covington unprovoked outside the establishment and quickly fled. He was later arrested, with their court case slated for later this year. As of now, Masvidal is charged with aggravated battery, as well as a litany of other charges.

However, according to Jorge Masvidal, he was never even there. The welterweight contender discussed the bout in a recent appearance on Jake Paul‘s podcast. There, Masvidal discussed the altercation, while alleging that he was never at the restaurant that night. He also added that the owner of the establishment thanked him for traffic going up.

Colby Covington Jorge Masvidal

(via Zuffa LLC)

“That’s allegedly this, allegedly that” Jorge Masvidal stated when asked about assaulting Colby Covington. “I wasn’t even there bro, they saying a lot of s*it bro. Bro, I wasn’t even there bro!.. [I’m not even banned from the restaurant], that dude loves me. I ran into him the other night, ’cause I’ve run into him a couple of times.”

He continued, “He was like, ‘Man, since that rumor, that you were allegedly there, reservations went through the roof like 530%’. I told him that I would love to take these nice vibes he was giving me but that was alleged, as we both know… Colby’s a bi*tch, if he were here right now, he’d run right out.”

What do you make of these comments by Jorge Masvidal? Do you want to see him fight again?

Colby Covington Jorge Masvidal

