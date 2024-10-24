Coach: Kayla Harrison brings excitement back to UFC women’s bantamweight division

Kayla Harrison Brings Excitement Back to Women’s Bantamweight, Says Coach

In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, American Top Team coach Matt Brown discussed the newfound energy that Kayla Harrison brings to the women’s bantamweight division.

“Kayla really is on another level than these other girls, and I think that she’s bringing back excitement to that division,” Brown told MMA Junkie. “I think that division really needs it. The level of talent is not super deep there.

“She is an outlier. She’s charismatic and she is, I think, head and shoulders above the rest of the females and I think with the way she talks and the way she looks and what she’s capable of, she brings a lot of excitement. I think (the division) needs it, and I think she’s going to do big things.”

Harrison is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Ketlen Vieira earlier this month. With the win, Harrison has likely earned a shot at the 135-pound gold.

Having said that, Amanda Nunes recently hinted at a potential return to the Octagon. Pena has said a trilogy fight with “The Lioness” would take priority over a title defense against Harrison. With that said, the champ has also made it clear that if Nunes remains retired then she will have no issue sharing the Octagon with Harrison.

