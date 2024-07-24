Fight fans react to the mysterious demotion of ‘Kape vs. Mokaev’ at UFC 304
Fight fans have given their thoughts on Manel Kape vs Muhammad Mokaev seemingly being demoted to the early prelims at UFC 304.
This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Manchester, England for a blockbuster event. We will see two title fights, the return of Paddy Pimblett, and a whole host of other elite fighters competing.
RELATED: Muhammad Mokaev reveals he’s fighting out his contract at UFC 304: “They don’t like my style”
The UFC has also booked a huge flyweight bout between Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev. Based on where they are in the rankings, there’s a very real chance that the winner could wind up receiving a title shot.
So, when people noticed that it had been demoted from the main card to the prelims, there was some criticism directed at the promotion on social media.
This is absolutely fkn mad 😳@muhammadmokaev vs @ManelKape is actually on the early prelims at #UFC304
One of the most important fights in the flyweight division #6 vs #8, possible title contender fight, both with a huge fan following dropped to 3rd fight of the night ⁉️WTF! pic.twitter.com/TQWTomoVbd
— 🐺 (@RedWolfMMA) July 24, 2024
There’s no reason fucking Manel kape vs Muhammad Mokaev should be on the early prelims. The UFC are fucking morons and have been making questionable shitty decisions for a long time but they don’t care because they will still make money and break records. https://t.co/xRSSBxSnTX
— dale 🇪🇸⚔️🇮🇪 (@Storm9O) July 23, 2024
People are reading too deep into Kape vs Mokaev moving to the prelims. I doubt it's a fighter withdrawal or we would've heard even a rumor by now, it's likely just UFCs refusal to book FLW high on the card.
Royval (#4) and Nicolau (#5) were fight night prelims not that long ago. pic.twitter.com/kADez9d9Md
— Nick (@NiiiickMMA) July 23, 2024
why is mokaev/kape on the early prelims? 2 top flyweights in a fight with title implications should be at least watched by the UK fans on the prelim card. UK fans cant even watch this fight! Dana white and the UFC really do hate flyweights #UFC304 #UFCManchester
— Liam Parry (@liamparry86) July 24, 2024
Fans react to UFC 304 card change
