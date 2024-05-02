Anatoly Malykhin throws support behind Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

Anatoly Malykhin backs his Russian compatriot Natalia Diachkova as she gears up for the most crucial bout of her career.

Diachkova challenges Smilla Sundell for the Swede’s ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event airs live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 3.

Malykhin has been closely monitoring Diachkova’s journey in ONE Championship. In fact, the three-division ONE World Champion is thoroughly impressed by what he has witnessed so far.

“Diachkova is a very dangerous fighter. She punches well, she is physically very strong, and she is mentally charged,” he said.

“Karelian Lynx” has been nothing short of spectacular, boasting three first-round knockouts across four outings in ONE.

Her meteoric rise through the ranks has caught the attention of fans and experts alike, earning her a shot at 26 pounds of gold.

Reflecting on Diachkova’s past performances, Malaykhin firmly believes that his Russian compatriot has all the physical tools to dethrone Sundell.

“My wife follows her closely and predicts that she will become the champion,” he said.

“This fight will be a good test for her. She will face a strong opponent — Smilla Sundell. We will be there with cheers and prayers.”