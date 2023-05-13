Anthony Smith issues classy statement following loss to Johnny Walker at UFC on ABC 4

Anthony Smith has issued a classy statement following his unanimous decision loss to Johnny Walker at UFC on ABC 4.

Smith (36-18 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev in most previous Octagon appearance last July. Prior to that setback, ‘Lionheart’ was riding a three-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute and Ryan Spann.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA) entered the Octagon this afternoon sporting a two-fight winning streak, having scored stoppage victories over Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig in his most previous efforts. The 31-year-old Brazilian had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s co-main event.

While Anthony Smith was able to land some good right hands throughout the course of the three-round contest, it was the kicking game of Johnny Walker which seemingly made the difference. The Brazilian battered the legs and body of ‘Lionheart’ and seemingly cruised to a unanimous decision win. Following the judges ruling, Walker proceeded to callout current UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. Meanwhile, Smith appeared to be contemplating retirement, but no official announcement was made.

Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Johnny Walker def. Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Shortly following the conclusion of the fight, ‘Lionheart’ took to Twitter where he issued the following statement on the loss:

Congrats to @JohnnyWalker and his team. He was the better man in the octagon tonight. — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) May 13, 2023

“Congrats to @JohnnyWalker and his team. He was the better man in the octagon tonight.”

Who would you like to see Anthony Smith face in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!