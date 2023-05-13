search

Anthony Smith issues classy statement following loss to Johnny Walker at UFC on ABC 4

By Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Anthony Smith has issued a classy statement following his unanimous decision loss to Johnny Walker at UFC on ABC 4.

Anthony Smith

Smith (36-18 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev in most previous Octagon appearance last July. Prior to that setback, ‘Lionheart’ was riding a three-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute and Ryan Spann.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA) entered the Octagon this afternoon sporting a two-fight winning streak, having scored stoppage victories over Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig in his most previous efforts. The 31-year-old Brazilian had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s co-main event.

While Anthony Smith was able to land some good right hands throughout the course of the three-round contest, it was the kicking game of Johnny Walker which seemingly made the difference. The Brazilian battered the legs and body of ‘Lionheart’ and seemingly cruised to a unanimous decision win. Following the judges ruling, Walker proceeded to callout current UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. Meanwhile, Smith appeared to be contemplating retirement, but no official announcement was made.

Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Johnny Walker def. Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Shortly following the conclusion of the fight, ‘Lionheart’ took to Twitter where he issued the following statement on the loss:

“Congrats to @JohnnyWalker and his team. He was the better man in the octagon tonight.”

Who would you like to see Anthony Smith face in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Anthony Smith UFC

Related

Matt Brown, coronavirus

UFC on ABC 4 Bonus Report: Matt Brown one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023
Jailton Almeida, UFC, UFC on ABC 4
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Pros react after Jailton Almeida subs Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik (13-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a 23-second knockout […]

Jailton Almeida, UFC on ABC 4, UFC, Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Jailton Almeida stops Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the heavyweight main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first […]

Johnny Walker, UFC 279, UFC
Johnny Walker

Pros react after Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Antony Smith and Johnny Walker. Smith (36-18 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss […]

Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith, UFC on ABC 4, UFC
Johnny Walker

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker. Smith (36-17 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after […]

Ian Garry, Daniel Rodriguez, UFC on ABC 4, UFC

Pros react after Ian Garry TKO's Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023
Ian Garry
Ian Garry

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Ian Garry stops Daniel Rodriguez in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Daniel Rodriguez. Garry (11-0 MMA) is coming off a thrilling TKO victory over Song […]

Matt Brown
Matt Brown

Pros react after Matt Brown KO's Court McGee at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

A welterweight bout between veterans Matt Brown and Court McGee served as today’s UFC on ABC 4 featured prelim. Brown (24-19 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision […]

Matt Brown
Matt Brown

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Matt Brown KO's Court McGee (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the featured prelim between Matt Brown and Court McGee. Brown (23-19 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering […]

Jairzinho Rozenstruik
UFC

UFC on ABC 4: 'Rozenstruik vs. Almeida' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

The Octagon returns to North Carolina for today’s UFC on ABC 4 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the […]