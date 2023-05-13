search

Pros react after KSI scores controversial knockout over Joe Fournier

By Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Numerous pro fighters took to social media with reactions to KSI’s controversial knockout victory over Joe Fournier in London.

KSI, Joe Fournier, Boxing

KSI was returning to action for the first time since scoring a knockout win over Faze Temper in January. Prior to that victory, he had picked up stoppage victories over names such as Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz. In his professional debut against Logan Paul in November 2019, he defeated ‘The Maverick’ by split decision.

Meanwhile, Joe Fournier was expected to be the biggest test of the YouTuber’s career thus far. Sitting at a 9-0 professional record, he’s a former WBA International light-heavyweight champion. Fournier’s sole career loss was a decision defeat at the hands of David Haye in a September 2021 exhibition.

Tonight’s ‘KSI vs. Fournier’ boxing match resulted in a controversial knockout win for ‘The Nightmare’. KSI rocked Fournier with an overhand right and then proceeded to close out the contest with a short right hook. However, upon video review, it was revealed that the popular Youtuber actually hit Joe with an elbow to score the finish.

Despite that, KSI was awarded the second-round knockout victory.

Check out how pro fighters reacted to the controversial result below on Twitter:

Following his victory over Joe Fournier this evening in London, KSI proceeded to call for a fight with Tommy Fury. ‘TNT’ is of course coming off a split decision victory over Jake Paul in his most recent effort.

Would you like to see KSI fight Tommy Fury in his next boxing appearance? What did you think of his KO over Fournier? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News KSI

Related

Jake Paul

Jake Paul hires new head coach ahead of Nate Diaz fight

Cole Shelton - May 12, 2023
Gervonta Davis

UFC star Sean O’Malley expresses interest in future boxing matches with Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia: “I truly believe I could beat one of those guys”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

UFC star Sean O’Malley has revealed that he’d be interested in boxing Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia at some point in the future. Right now, Sean O’Malley is easily one of the biggest names in […]

Kenneth Egano
Manny Pacquiao

22-year-old boxer Kenneth Egano dies days after collapsing in the ring after competing for Manny Pacquiao's promotion

Cole Shelton - May 11, 2023

Kenneth Egano, a 22-year-old boxer, has passed away after competing in Manny Pacquiao’s promotion. Egano who was 7-1 with three wins by KO was facing Jason Facularin (4-1) at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in the […]

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Jake Paul eyes two-fight deal with Conor McGregor after he KO's Nate Diaz: "One boxing, one MMA in PFL"

Cole Shelton - May 11, 2023

Jake Paul is planning to secure a two-fight deal with Conor McGregor after he KO’s Nate Diaz. Paul is set to headline a DAZN boxing pay-per-view against Diaz on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. It’s […]

Betr, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Betr media member apologizes to Nate Diaz for press conference question, still takes aim at Nick Diaz: "The contract's been sent"

Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023

Derrick from Betr media – the company Jake Paul owns – has apologized for his question at yesterday’s press conference. On Tuesday, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz held a press conference to promote their upcoming […]

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz will be subject to Marijuana testing for boxing match with Jake Paul: “Wait what happened?”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023
Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Jake Paul responds after Conor McGregor predicts Nate Diaz will slap his “head off” in upcoming boxing match: “I think he's got trauma from when Nate slapped his head off”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Jake Paul has responded to Conor McGregor suggesting that Nate Diaz will defeat him in their upcoming boxing showdown. On August 5, Jake Paul will return to the squared circle once again. When he does, […]

Jake Paul
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul says Nate Diaz is a "do-or-die" fight for his boxing career: "I have to leave it all on the line"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Jake Paul says his fight against Nate Diaz is do-or-die for his boxing career. Ever since Paul became a pro boxer, many have been critical of him and assumed that his career as a prize […]

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

WATCH | Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have first faceoff full of hand fighting ahead of boxing match

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz had their first faceoff ahead of their August 5 boxing match. Paul and Diaz are set to headline a DAZN pay-per-view in Dallas, Texas in a highly-anticipated match. The fight […]

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends super-middleweight title with relative ease (Video)

Zain Bando - May 6, 2023

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez proved once again why many believe he is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, defeating John Ryder with a one-sided unanimous decision (120-107, 118-109 x2). Alvarez had hinted at retirement with […]