Pros react after KSI scores controversial knockout over Joe Fournier

Numerous pro fighters took to social media with reactions to KSI’s controversial knockout victory over Joe Fournier in London.

KSI was returning to action for the first time since scoring a knockout win over Faze Temper in January. Prior to that victory, he had picked up stoppage victories over names such as Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz. In his professional debut against Logan Paul in November 2019, he defeated ‘The Maverick’ by split decision.

Meanwhile, Joe Fournier was expected to be the biggest test of the YouTuber’s career thus far. Sitting at a 9-0 professional record, he’s a former WBA International light-heavyweight champion. Fournier’s sole career loss was a decision defeat at the hands of David Haye in a September 2021 exhibition.

Tonight’s ‘KSI vs. Fournier’ boxing match resulted in a controversial knockout win for ‘The Nightmare’. KSI rocked Fournier with an overhand right and then proceeded to close out the contest with a short right hook. However, upon video review, it was revealed that the popular Youtuber actually hit Joe with an elbow to score the finish.

Despite that, KSI was awarded the second-round knockout victory.

Check out how pro fighters reacted to the controversial result below on Twitter:

Get this man a muaythai fight! 😂 https://t.co/Rt4p8u7C7E — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 13, 2023

Since when boxing became fat guys and Muay Thai? #boxing — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 13, 2023

Ksi definitely got some scary power…… in His Elbow — Slim Albaher (@SlimmySlim94) May 13, 2023

And more controversy from Misfits! Sheeeeesh — HASIM RAHMAN JR. (@_HasimRahmanJr) May 13, 2023

I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification. pic.twitter.com/YgNa7HIt3m — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 13, 2023

KSI knocked that boy to another existence, looked like he had an elbow behind it too — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 13, 2023

Following his victory over Joe Fournier this evening in London, KSI proceeded to call for a fight with Tommy Fury. ‘TNT’ is of course coming off a split decision victory over Jake Paul in his most recent effort.

Would you like to see KSI fight Tommy Fury in his next boxing appearance? What did you think of his KO over Fournier?