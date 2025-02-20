Brendan Allen questions Dricus du Plessis’ UFC resume
Top UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen has questioned the legitimacy of the resume put forward by Dricus du Plessis.
As UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis has already achieved some incredible things. He’s enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the division, which has included victories over the likes of Sean Strickland, Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.
However, even in the face of that success, some people continue to doubt the legitimacy of du Plessis as champion. Yes, he’s beaten some of the best that middleweight has to offer, but there are constant question marks that hang over his head for the few that aren’t yet on board with him.
Brendan Allen is one such critic who has a few different views on Dricus’ run thus far.
Allen questions du Plessis
“Somehow Dricus just gets it done,” Allen told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 252 media day. “If you look at his resume on paper, you’re like f*ck man, this guy’s a stud. But if you really look at it and watch the fights, he fights these guys that have such a great name, but look at the time that he fights them. He’s fighting them kind of when they’re not really motivated or on their way out, or just Father Time is getting them. Whatever the case may be.
“For instance, you see (Adesanya) on someone’s resume and you think of the Izzy at his top and you’re like, ‘Wow, he beat this guy.’ Then you watch the fight and you’re like, ‘This ain’t the Izzy that fought Paulo Costa or anything like that. This ain’t the same guy.’ So I think he just gets them at the best times. The best names at the best times, and it is what it is.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
